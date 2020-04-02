Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Dublin city centre

A MAN HAS been taken to hospital this morning after sustaining stab wounds in an assault in Dublin’s city centre.

Gardaí in Store Street station are investigating the assault, which occurred on Cathal Brugha Street this morning.

On arrival at the scene gardaí found a man, aged in his mid 20s, slumped on the ground with a stab wound.

Emergency services also attended the scene and the man was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment.

Garda forensic investigators are currently at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.