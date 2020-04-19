Man to appear in court in relation to burglary and assault in Louth

A MAN IN his 20s is due to appear before court today following an aggravated burglary in Ardee in Co Louth on Friday.

At approximately 9.10pm on Friday, gardaí responded to reports of an aggravated burglary in the Ferdia Park area of Ardee.

It is understood that two males entered a property and assaulted a man in his 40s before fleeing the scene in a car with a number of items.

The injured man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s in the Dundalk area a short time later. He was detained at Dundalk Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is expected to be brought before a special sitting of Ardee District Court at 1pm to face charges in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

