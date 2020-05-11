Man to appear in court over Limerick assault

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to an assault in Limerick. He will appear in court today.

The man, who is in his 30s, was charged by gardaí investigating an assault that occurred at Thomondgate on Friday.

The man will appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 4pm today.

A man in his 40s sustained head injuries during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A woman, also aged in her 30s, was released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

