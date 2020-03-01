Man Utd £250m splash, Werner to Chelsea, Arsenal draw up transfer plan, Saka to Liverpool

All the latest transfer rumours and gossip coming out of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Transfer news LIVE | Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the latest rumours and gossip Saturday, February 20

United have been tipped to make a £250million three-man splash

Mikel Arteta has two Arsenal targets in the summer and could sell two players to fund moves

Gunners starlet Bukayo Saka has been linked with Liverpool

Jadon Sancho to Man Utd Manchester United are ahead of Liverpool in the queue for Jadon Sancho, with the Reds unlikely to move for the Borussia Dortmund star. The Old Trafford hierarchy are looking to land Sancho this summer, after their approach fell short at the end of last season. Reports had claimed that Liverpool had informed Dortmund that they were interested and to update them on the situation. The Bundesliga club are expected to cash in on Sancho at the end of the season and will demand £120million. But according to The Athletic’s Blood Red podcast, Liverpool will not be moving for Sancho unless one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino leave – which is seen as unlikely. Liverpool are indeed interested in Timo Werner though after details emerged surrounding his release clause.

Olivier Giroud was close to Inter Milan transfer Former Italy defender Matteo Materazzi, who was involved in the deal which was meant to take Olivier Giroud to Italy, has opened up on just how close it was. He said: “Inter were very close. Then there was the problem of Politano and Spinazzola that blocked the situation. “When Politano was signed by Napoli, Lazio and Tottenham were included in the race for Giroud. “Lampard vetoed [a move to Lazio]. If you buy a player he must be average or higher, Giroud would have been the ideal purchase.”

Ronaldo could ruin Man Utd plans Manchester United reportedly hold an interest in signing Moussa Dembele in the summer, but Cristiano Ronaldo may stand in the club’s way of getting a deal over the line. United are seemingly leading the race for his signature with Lyon resigned to losing their star forward at the end of the season. But Juventus have a chance of potentially jumping ahead of United in the queue for Dembele’s signature, according to the Daily Record. The Serie A giants face Lyon in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday night and are said to be on the hunt to find a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain in the summer. And the report suggests Ronaldo could scupper United’s hopes of signing Dembele if he is left impressed by the Lyon forward. It is claimed Juventus will go to Ronaldo for advice on signing a striker and they could make a move if the Portugal international believes he would be a good fit.

Pogba to stay? Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be tempted to stay at Old Trafford if executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward decides to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it’s been claimed. The World Cup winner has been angling for a move away from the club since last summer, but a switch to either Real Madrid or Juventus has failed to materialise. Pogba is still currently keen on leaving the club, he may be tempted to change his mind if Solskjaer is replaced by another manager, according to Marca. The France international would be willing to sign a new contract if a new manager were in charge. His current deal is set to end at the end of next season, although it’s believed the Red Devils could trigger a one-year extension.

Saka new contract Bukayo Saka will sign a new Arsenal contract, reckons former Gunners winger Perry Groves. “He’s 18 years of age, he’s just got himself into the first-team, he’s playing very well, he’s playing out of position, he’s not a full-back, he’s not a left-back,” Groves said on talkSPORT. “He’s playing in a four where a maybe wing-back would suit him [more]. He just needs to play as many games as possible. “He’s 18, he’s not going to call the shots to Arsenal Football Club, no chance. “He will sign a decent contract for Arsenal but let’s hope they don’t give him too much, too soon again. Put him on incentives. “If you’re an agent, they don’t advise the players on what’s necessarily good for their careers, they want to get as much money as possible. “But if you were around him you would be saying ‘You’re settled now, [Mikel] Arteta’s giving young players a chance, you’ve proved yourself in a position that isn’t your natural position, stay here, if your attitude’s right, you will get games’.”

Ed Woodward Pogba compromise Ed Woodward is hoping to land a fee of around £150million for Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window. According to Goal, the club’s executive vice-chairman is unwilling to sell Pogba at a loss amid interest from Juventus and Real Madrid. An £89million fee was agreed with Juventus in 2016 to bring the Frenchman back to Old Trafford but he has failed to consistently impress. And with Pogba wanting out of Manchester, United chiefs have been seeking an £150m fee for the Frenchman to leave the club for a second time. But with no side willing to pay so much, Woodward could reportedly be willing to compromise with interested clubs at around £130million.

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech was a clear sign that Frank Lampard knows his side needs to be more clinical. That’s the opinion of Danny Higginbotham. The Blues secured a deal to sign Ajax winger Ziyech for £38million last week. Writing in his column in The Sun, player-turned-pundit Higginbotham addressed the squad Lampard took over. Higginbotham explained that the way the fourth-placed Blues have been performing, it shows the ex-midfielder’s qualities as a manager. “Lampard knows they must be more clinical and acted to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for next season,” he wrote. “Not only was Lamps’ squad weaker, he has bedded in many exciting young English players who were in the Championship last year. “From nowhere, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori are around the Three Lions squad, with Reece James not far behind. “Those four have 24 goals and nine assists between them so far this campaign. “To successfully bed these players into a considerably weaker squad, and still be in with a great chance of a Champions League spot, is quite remarkable. “And if Chelsea are having a bad season under a new young manager, what does that say about the others?”

Mourinho’s striker phone call Tottenham have been without a striker for several weeks now and Jose Mourinho reached out to a former north London favourite this week to see if he was willing to come back and solve the mini crisis. Mourinho was asked about the possibility of an emergency transfer this week, similarly to how Barcelona recently signed Martin Braithwaite, to which he jokingly mentioned Peter Crouch. And the former England international has revealed the Tottenham boss even called him about a possible return. He wrote in his Daily Mail column: “Me being me, I tweeted, ‘I’m ready, Jose’, with the hashtag #thereturn complete with a robot emoji. That was the last I thought of it, until my phone rang. “Ordinarily, I would not have answered. The fact it was a FaceTime call, though, made things a bit different. My initial thought was that it was my wife Abbey, who had gone to the Brits. “I assumed it was her showing me what she was going to wear for the ceremony. But when I answered, it wasn’t Abbey staring back from the other end, it was Mourinho, sitting in his office with a glint in his eye. “’Are you ready, then?’ Jose was laughing now — almost as much as I was. ‘Peter! Come on! We need you! We need you!’ “Tottenham’s press office had my number and had given it to the manager. “As much as I would love to answer his call, however, I concluded — given the refuelling I’ve done since entering retirement — that it might take me a little longer than normal to recapture full fitness. “It’s with regret to say, then, that I won’t be scoring any Premier League goals in the near future, though it was a pleasure to speak to Mourinho.”

Jadon Sancho latest Manchester United are ahead of Liverpool in the queue for Jadon Sancho, with the Reds unlikely to move for the Borussia Dortmund star. The Old Trafford hierarchy are looking to land Sancho this summer, after their approach fell short at the end of last season. Reports had claimed that Liverpool had informed Dortmund that they were interested and to update them on the situation. The Bundesliga club are expected to cash in on Sancho at the end of the season and will demand £120million. But according to The Athletic’s Blood Red podcast, Liverpool will not be moving for Sancho unless one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino leave – which is seen as unlikely. Liverpool are expected to strengthen their attack this summer, but will not fork out silly money for players who are unlikely to come straight into the starting line-up.

Aaron Ramsey to United Manchester United have reached out to Juventus about a possible transfer deal for Aaron Ramsey, reports say. Paul Pogba is wanted by the Serie A giants and Ramsey, it seems, could hold the key. United expect Pogba to leave when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season, with the France international still hellbent on quitting Old Trafford. Juventus are considered the frontrunners in the race to sign the 26-year-old. And amid that desire, Tuttosport say United have reached out to Juve about a possible deal for Ramsey. It’s claimed they want more information on the Wales international, who has struggled in Italy this season. Juventus signed Ramsey back in the summer on a free from Arsenal but injury has restricted the 29-year-old to just 13 league appearances this season. Ramsey has scored just once during that time and United are keen on landing him with their decision to initiate contact an indicator that a transfer may happen.

Sterling attracted to Real Madrid Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has “told people privately” he wants to play in La Liga and that Real Madrid is “very attractive to him”, claims transfer expert Duncan Castles. Sterling spoke earlier this week about his admiration for Spanish giants Real. His comments came just days after news broke that City have been banned by UEFA from European competition for the next two years. “Raheem Sterling’s just not long signed an improved contract at the club,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast. “Raheem Sterling has told people privately for a long time that he sees himself playing in La Liga at some point in his career and that Real Madrid is a club that is very attractive to him. “So this is genuine. This is Raheem Sterling signalling to Madrid that he is interested in playing for them and he’s doing it less than a week after Manchester City have been handed a two-year Champions League ban which will have a massive effect on their finances and threatens to take a player like Sterling, who you could easily argue has been one of the top performers in English football, some would argue he’s been the top performer in English football over the course of the last year. “The threat is that he will not be allowed to play in the top club competition and therefore it’s not surprising to see him putting out statements that would entice Madrid to explore the possibility to get him out of the club this summer.”

Man Utd Martial decision Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly decided he wants an orthodox centre-forward when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season. And that’s because of Anthony Martial’s style of play, despite the France international scoring twice recently. Manchester United have seen Martial enjoy a positive campaign at Old Trafford, scoring 14 goals across all competitions, and is valued by United but, according to the Evening Standard, Solskjaer still believes he needs something different. The report says he wants a centre-forward who is ‘orthodox’ – one that will look for goals and stay in the penalty area. And that’s because Martial, simply put, isn’t that kind of striker. He still has a tendency to drift out wide, a habit that may stem from Jose Mourinho’s time as United boss, when he was played on the left flank. Solskjaer now wants somebody different, with Lyon hotshot Moussa Dembele one player on his radar.

Klopp on Erling Haaland Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp doesn’t blame Manchester United for missing out on Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is in sensational form at Borussia Dortmund, having scored 11 goals in 450 minutes since his move from Red Bull Salzburg last month. United had wanted the 19-year-old but watched him instead join Dortmund for less than £20million. Klopp said: “Dortmund needed a striker. Everybody blames Man United for not getting him, but we wouldn’t have got him – not that we tried. “It’s as easy as that. He wanted a top team, as soon as possible, with an open space – Borussia Dortmund. “That’s timing. I hope you know how much I love and respect the people at Dortmund, but it’s not that they made a perfect approach and did this and that, it was more they were there, had the space, number nine… ‘Here we go, you are 19 years old, want to play Champions League, top end of Bundesliga, so go for it’. “Nobody else had a chance, I’m pretty sure, no matter what they say.”

Arsenal transfer plan Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has two targets on his summer shortlist – and could sell two players to fund moves for them. That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who claim the Spaniard wants RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler. Arteta is said to be planning a squad overhaul and is even thought to be willing to cash in on star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Soler signed a new deal in December which includes an £140million buy-out clause but Valencia could be tempted to sell with Atletico Madrid also keen. The Gunners have made enquiries about the player and Valencia are aware they are keen. Matteo Guendouzi is another who would raise major funds this summer were he sold, the report adds.

Barcelona keen on Silva Barcelona have been making enquiries over signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva for several months, says transfer expert Duncan Castles. City do not want to sell Silva but their recent ban from European competition could change the player’s thoughts on his future. “Barcelona would like to sign Bernardo Silva,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast. “They have a long-standing interest in the player, they’ve been making enquiries to see whether it would be possible to get him out of Manchester City. “The answer to those enquiries was ‘no chance, Manchester City will not sell this summer’, and this is something that has been going on for several months that they will not sell this summer, Bernardo Silva is central to their plans, Pep Guardiola loves the player, he will not allow him to leave. “Now you have a scenario where Manchester City can’t guarantee Bernardo Silva Champions League football. “Now you have an additional pressure on the situation where Bernardo Silva might choose to say: ’Well look, I joined this club on these conditions, you assured me that we would have Champions League football going forward when these stories came out, when these investigations began, the assurance from the club to Pep Guardiola and others was this was all false, it will go away. Now I am faced with what is a formal ban from UEFA that the club will not play in the Champions League for the next two seasons and I have a club like Barcelona who want to sign me’. “That is a difficult situation for Manchester City and it changes the framework on which they’ve been trying to retain the player.”

Werner told to snub Liverpool Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner should join either Manchester United or Chelsea instead, says former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann. The RB Leipzig forward has a release clause of around £50million that is said to expire in April. “Timo Werner has continuously improved, he has scored again in the Champions League and has already scored more than 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season,” Hamann wrote in his column for Sky Germany. “I trust him to play in a very big team soon. It is of course an honour for him to be linked to Liverpool. “The question is: does he match Liverpool? For me he is strongest when he comes through the middle and can use his greatest weapon: his speed. “With [Roberto] Firmino, Liverpool have a striker who is always playable and connects a lot with his team-mates. “If Werner went to Liverpool, I would rather see him outside, but there are two absolute grenades in the team with [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah. “If none of the three strikers get injured or move, he won’t play and I don’t think that’s what he wants. “Liverpool is the absolute benchmark, but in my view he would be better suited to Manchester United or Chelsea.”

Bukayo Saka contract Bukayo Saka would be a “no brainer” for Liverpool reckons former Reds midfielder Steve McManaman. The left winger has filled in admirably at left-back for Arsenal of late and has contributed three goals and nine assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this term. But his contract expires at the end of next season and he has been linked with an Emirates exit. “He looks like a really good player, but he’s incredibly young,” McManaman wrote for HorseRacing.net. “If there are contract issues and he ever becomes available on a free transfer then that’s a no brainer because you’re taking someone on a free contract who’s young and has a lot of potential. “If he does join Liverpool then he’s got a long wait and Liverpool already have a couple of young left-backs waiting in the wings who we’ve seen in the FA Cup this year, who would probably be on a par with Bukayo Saka at this moment in time. “It all depends on numerous things such as economics and whether it’s a deal that Liverpool thinks is worth doing. “They may think that it’s a deal not necessarily in need, but they may do it anyway.”

Chelsea boss Lampard’s surprise Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was the most surprised person at the west London club that no signings were made in January, says transfer expert Ian McGarry. After Chelsea had their transfer ban lifted by FIFA in December, Lampard reiterated his desire throughout January to make additions to his squad. But despite being linked with a host of players, such as Napoli star Dries Mertens and PSG forward Edinson Cavani, no new faces headed through the door at Stamford Bridge. “No one, I believe, was more surprised than Lampard himself that not a single player was recruited in the January window,” McGarry said on the Transfer Window podcast. “That trickles down to the dressing room and players become slightly confused about what their own position is, what the manager’s situation is – ‘Why have we lost a transfer window in the summer and we fight hard to open that window for January did we not take advantage of it, given the hard work and results we achieved [from]August to December?’. “Now you can’t as an administrator, Marina Granovskaia, Bruce Buck the chairman, it’s unlikely given that they have no direct relationship with the dressing room, outside of the conduit one between the coaching staff and administrative staff, that they would be able to understand or indeed interpret that mood. “They may well say anyway in their defence ‘Well we just couldn’t get deals done that we wanted done at the right price’ etc, etc. “Okay, that’s fine but do you want to make the Champions League or don’t you? Simple as that.”

Man Utd £250m splash Manchester United could challenge for the Premier League title if they sign Kalidou Koulibaly, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window. That’s according to Robbie Savage who thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not that far away from having a title-winning squad. He told the Daily Mirror: “If Solskjaer was handed £250 million to go out and sign central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, playmaker Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho up front, Solskjaer’s best team would be capable of giving Liverpool and Manchester City a run for their money next season. “In an earlier column this season, I said United were miles away from Liverpool and City. But if they can beat other clubs to those major signings – and Champions League football would be the best way to do that – I now think a return towards the top end is achievable with one good summer in the transfer market. “Before you rush for your keypads to disagree, consider the facts. This season, United have beaten Chelsea three times. They have beaten City twice. They have beaten Tottenham. “And they are the only side to have taken a point from Liverpool in the Premier League. “If they had beaten teams nearer the bottom, in matches where they were expected to take home all the spoils, instead of sitting three points off the top four, they would be right on course for Champions League football next season. “As it is, Solskjaer could finish in the top four, win the FA Cup – where United face a reunion with Wayne Rooney against Derby in the fifth round – and I expect them to progress in the Europa League after Thursday night’s 1-1 draw with Bruges in Belgium. “He’s had one good transfer window where he landed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James. Now he’s one good window away from putting out a team in his own image. All of a sudden, the path to redemption is beginning to take shape.”

