Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes told team-mates he wasn’t happy with one thing in Everton draw

Bruno Fernandes took aim at his Manchester United team-mates following their 1-1 draw at Everton last weekend. The Red Devils have looked a different team since Fernandes completed his move to Old Trafford in January. Fernandes has netted three goals and chipped in with two assists in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United return to Premier League action on Sunday against Manchester City, with Fernandes and co. hoping to build on their 1-1 draw at Everton last weekend. And according to The Times, Fernandes wasn’t happy after United’s draw against the Toffees. They say Fernandes wasn’t pleased with United’s willingness to accept a point at Goodison Park instead of going for the win. “With this draw, we need to be a little bit mad, because we need to do much better,” Fernandes said after the draw. Solskjaer has been vocal on Fernandes’ impact, with the United boss hailing the midfielder’s leadership qualities.

“Bruno has come in as a leader and he has shown he is a leader,” Solskjaer said. “He is a winner. He does not take 99 percent as good enough. “I like to see that in a player. He doesn’t change coming into a new team. “He is the same as he was at Sporting and that is a boy with confidence, with quality and good form. “That is his personality. He is allowed to be himself, everyone should be allowed to be themselves.” United are expecting a busy summer transfer window, with the Red Devils hoping to bring in other stars to partner Fernandes.

The Red Devils are hoping to sign both Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish before the start of next season. The Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa stars fit United’s new transfer philosophy of young, British talent. Grealish has impressed at Villa Park this season, with Liverpool hero Steve McManaman backing the playmaker to head to Old Trafford. “I think he’s ready for the very top level of English football. Unfortunately, it all depends on what Aston Villa do this season,” McManaman said. “If they stay up then there’s a chance that Aston Villa may be able to hang onto him. “Aston Villa and their fans won’t like to hear this but sooner rather than later he needs to spread his wings and leave I think.