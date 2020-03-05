Man Utd ace Marcus Rashford sends message to Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial after win

Marcus Rashford has given his thoughts after Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial scored for Manchester United in their 3-0 win over Watford.

Marcus Rashford congratulated Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial after the pair scored against Watford in a 3-0 win for Manchester United on Sunday. Fernandes scored his first goal for the club from the penalty spot to open the scoring after which Martial cleverly finished from a tight angle to make it 2-0.

Mason Greenwood rounded off the afternoon with a piercing left-footed strike which also garnered praise from Rashford after the game. “What a finish @AnthonyMartial [star-struck emoji] @B_Fernandes8 congrats on your first goal my friend [red heart emoji],” Rashford tweeted. Not to miss out his other strike partner, he then added: “@masongreenwood [heart-shaped eyes emoji].” Rashford watched from the sidelines due to a lower back injury which could keep him out for the rest of the season. JUST IN: Man Utd player ratings vs Watford: Bruno Fernandes shines but midfielder gets a 4

United’s top scorer this campaign was not missed at Old Trafford against the Hornets, though, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side produced one of their most dominant performances of the season after a shaky start. Fernandes converted from 12 yards in the 42nd minute to give the Red Devils the lead and was delighted to open his account in his third league game. “This is the day every player wants to have,” he told BBC Sport. “I feel lucky to score, I feel lucky to win the game. “We all gave our best and we all deserved the win. I just need to help the team, it’s what I want to do, it’s what I need to do. DON’T MISS

“I hope Martial scores more goals too like he did tonight.” Much was made of Fernandes’ spot-kick technique, which resembles the jumping strike style of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Explaining his approach, Fernandes said: “It’s the way I shoot a penalty, it’s where I feel confident. “I do not shoot just that way but it felt the best way today.”