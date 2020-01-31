Man Utd agree £150k Bruno Fernandes deal, Chelsea club-record swoop, Arsenal, Liverpool

All the latest transfer rumours and gossip coming out of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Transfer news LIVE | Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the latest rumours and gossip Thursday, January 16 Manchester United have offered another player in exchange for Bruno Fernandes Roman Abramovich wants to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho Timo Werner says he will not agitate for a move away from RB Leipzig in January French forward Olivier Giroud looks set to leave Chelsea in the next four days Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bruno Fernandes.

Edinson Cavani offered Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani. That’s according to the Manchester Evening News, who claim the Uruguay international is NOT available in January. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to bolster his attacking options having missed out on Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. And signing the 32-year-old striker, who PSG value at £30million, on a free transfer could be an option when his contract expires in the summer. The MEN claim Chelsea, Tottanham and Atletico Madrid are also options for Cavani.

Kays Ruiz-Atil to Chelsea Chelsea are favourites to sign Paris Saint-Germain teenager Kays Ruiz-Atil. Ruiz-Atil, 17, arrived in Paris from Barcelona in 2015 but RMC Sport claim he’s growing frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities. Chelsea technical mentor Claude Makelele is working hard to complete the deal and has been spotted attending fixtures at the Parc des Princes. RMC Sport say Chelsea are in constant contact with the teenager’s representatives but haven’t submitted an official offer.

Sandro Tonali valuation Brescia have named their asking price for midfielder Sandro Tonali. The talented teenager, 19, has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest cubs with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United credited with interest. But Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claim he’ll cost upwards of £43million. Tonali has been likened to Italy legend Andrea Pirlo and is contracted to relegation-threatened Brescia until June 2021.

Chief transfer man arrives Manchester United’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes appears to be gathering pace after their chief transfer man was spotted arriving at Carrington. Head of corporate development Matt Judge was seen being driven into the training ground on Thursday morning as a deal for the Sporting Lisbon playmaker edges closer. Judge rarely makes an appearance at the Carrington complex but was photographed arriving in the passenger seat of a Mercedes as talk of a transfer intensifies. Fernandes has been a long-term target of United’s as they look to add creativity to an injury-ravaged midfield, with the 25-year-old considered the Red Devils’ top priority in January.

Bruno Fernandes agreement Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bruno Fernandes. Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes has been brought in as United attempt to finalise a fee with Sporting, who had been hoping to bring in as much as £68million for their captain. Express Sport understands United had been willing to give Fernandes a contract worth a whopping £150,000 a week, which would represent a significant increase on his current salary. Solskjaer has made the 25-year-old his top January transfer target and Ed Woodward has given him the financial backing to pursue a deal. The Telegraph now report United have sorted out personal terms with Fernandes, who is expected to put pen to paper on a minimum four-and-a-half-year contract.

Boubakary Soumare decision Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare will make a decision on his future before transfer deadline day. That’s according to Sky Sports, who claim the box-to-box midfielder will choose between Manchester United and Chelsea. Arsenal, Real Madrid and Valencia are no longer competing for his signature, leaving the Premier League duo battling it out. It’s claimed United and Chelsea have ‘held talks’ over the player, who is valued at £50million.

Mesut Ozil future Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has absolutely no intention of leaving the Emirates Stadium in the near future. The Gunners playmaker has been linked with a loan move elsewhere with Galatasaray expected to submit an offer in January. But Ozil revealed he’s planning to see out his £350,000 per-week contract at Arsenal. “I’m very pleased with my contract and I will continue here this season and next,” Ozil told beIN Sports when quizzed about his future. “I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Kalidou Koulibaly bid Real Madrid are ready to spoil Manchester United’s pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly. Italian journalist Fabio Santini recently claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were going to sign Koulibaly for between £60-£65million. But Spanish publication Eldesmarque don’t agree. They are reporting that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has requested the Napoli star and president Florentino Perez is prepared to offer £60m and James Rodriguez to secure his signature.

Olivier Giroud latest Olivier Giroud looks set to leave Chelsea in the next four days. The Guardian claim Inter Milan have upped their offer to £4.3million after the arrival of director Piero Ausilio in London on Wednesday. Chelsea turned their noses up at Inter’s original £3.4m bid but the Italian side are now hopeful of concluding a deal this week. Despite being behind Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez in the pecking order, Giroud believes he’ll have more first-team opportunities at the San Siro.

Bruno Fernandes swap Manchester United have offered another player in exchange for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils are believed to have already offered Joel Pereira, Angel Gomes and Marcos Rojo as part of a swap deal. But the Portuguese side weren’t interested. Now, Portuguese television channel tvi24 claim United have spoken about the prospect of Sporting signing Tahith Chong as part of the deal. Journalist Rui Pedro Braz does make clear that Chong moving to Sporting is unlikely, because he has a host of offers from other clubs and is out of contract in the summer.

Jadon Sancho to Chelsea Roman Abramovich wants to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. That’s according to transfer expert Duncan Castles, who claims the Chelsea owner wants a marquee signing to replace Willian. The Brazilian playmaker is reportedly heading for the exit having only been offered a one-year contract extension and Abramovich alongside director Marina Granovskaia have £100million-rated Sancho in their sights. “Their priority is on the wing, where they envisage losing Willian because they have offered Willian a new contract but only a one-year contract because of his age,” Castles said on Reach PLC’s Transfer Window Podcast. “Chelsea are preparing for his exit. I’m told they are focusing on wingers at present. One of those strong options for them is Jadon Sancho. “My understanding is the club, i.e. Roman Abramovich and Marina Granovskaia, are very keen on taking Sancho. They’re keen on making a statement signing.”

Timo Werner interview Forward Timo Werner says he will not agitate for a move away from RB Leipzig in January. However, the Germany striker did reveal he finds the Premier League is the “most interesting” league in the world. Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with the prolific 23-year-old, who stated he’s in no rush to make the leap abroad. “The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say. There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there,” he told Bild.

