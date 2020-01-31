Man Utd are ‘scared’ to face Liverpool – Charlie Nicholas gives Premier League prediction

Manchester United face Liverpool on Sunday in a huge Premier League clash with Anfield.

Manchester United are heading into their Premier League clash at Anfield with Liverpool in a ‘scared’ state, according to Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas. Liverpool are aiming to go 39 games unbeaten when they face United at home on Sunday.

United drew their last clash with Liverpool back in October and remain the only side to take points off the Reds this season. But Jurgen Klopp’s side have won 20 of their 21 games this term and they’re on course to win their first ever Premier League title. United have been inconsistent this season but their record against top six sides has been better than expected. JUST IN: Man Utd propose fresh swap deal in Bruno Fernandes transfer discussions with Sporting

Liverpool won their last clash at Anfield against United 3-1, which incidentally turned out to be Jose Mourinho’s last match in charge of the Red Devils. Sunday’s clash promises to be an enticing one, but Nicholas thinks it’ll be an easy afternoon for Liverpool. “Manchester United are going there scared,” he told Sky Sports. DON’T MISS

Jorge Mendes to hold Sporting meeting to finalise Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer [TRANSFER NEWS] Man Utd scouts recommend fresh transfer to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid Bruno Fernandes talks [GOSSIP] How Man Utd could line up after Bruno Fernandes and other January transfer deals [FEATURE]

“For the first time in many years, you could see Liverpool giving them a proper hiding. “What does that mean for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? What does that mean for the young players? Marcus Rashford is carrying them. “Man United will not want to be embarrassed, but if Liverpool score quickly and get their two full-backs bombing, it could spell trouble. “I am not saying this is easy to do, but Liverpool have something within them right now that is saying they are not giving up the belief that they can go unbeaten.

“Liverpool have kept six successive clean sheets and that is telling us they have tightened up there. “United proved me wrong at the Etihad and they may do so again – but I can only see a very comfortable Liverpool win. “This is Anfield, the crowd will want blood and for Liverpool to give them more. “It is one of those days where Liverpool will flex their muscles, say they will be champions, and that is what I think will materialise.”