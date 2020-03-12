Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms which striker he could sign this summer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed which striker he may sign this summer.

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thinking about putting his faith in Odion Ighalo beyond this season as he considers making the Nigerian’s loan move permanent.

Solskjaer is expected to be heavily backed in the summer transfer window and singing a new forward in a priority. The Red Devils missed out on Erling Braut Haaland in January as the attacker instead opted for a move to Borussia Dortmund. United panicked on deadline day and when their ultimatum to Bournemouth for Josh King did not pull off they brought Ighalo over from the Chinese Super League on a six-month loan deal. The 30-year-old scored in his only start for United so far against Club Brugge in the Europa League. He has also impressed in the few cameo appearances from the bench – which Solskjaer says could lead to a longer deal at Old Trafford.

“It doesn’t hurt [living the dream], but he’s here on merit; he’s here because he is a goalscorer and a different type of striker for us,” Solskjaer said. “We might get to the summer and think we want to extend this, who knows? “He’s come in as a breath of fresh air as well. He had chances in his five minutes against Chelsea, he scored against Bruges, he had chances against Watford, he had a very good save [from a shot]against Everton—there have been good saves, he doesn’t miss the target very often.” Ighalo is a boyhood United fan and has always dreamed of running out at Old Trafford in famous red shirt.

But now he wants to make his temper situation a more permanent one. “Of course. This is what I am working for. This is what I dream of and what I dreamt of when I was a kid,” he explained. “Now it is in my hands so I have to fight for it. I will give my blood to get it. “I am still working hard in every training session and doing some extra to make sure I get up to the level. When I’m called upon, I will give my best.