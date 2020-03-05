Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Daniel James absence for Everton clash

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on Daniel James’ absence for today’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Manchester United signed James from Swansea in the summer and initially expected him to be a bit-part player. However, with the Red Devils short on players in their squad, the Wales international has featured more than he was originally intended. Many thought that, as a result, James was being rested for today's match on Merseyside. But Solskjaer has confirmed the 22-year-old is injured and that he's been left out as a precaution. And he's expecting to have James in his squad for the club's FA Cup showdown with Derby County on Thursday.

"He got a knock on Thursday, but he'll be fine for Thursday or definitely next weekend, so not too much to worry about," he said. Solskjaer was also asked about Anthony Martial. The France international has been thrown into the side for the fixture, days after he missed the 5-0 win over Club Brugge. And Solskjaer has insisted he has no concerns over the fitness of the forward. "Yeah, he is fine, no problem," Solskjaer told MUTV of Martial. "It was just a precaution on Thursday, he could probably have played as well but we didn't take the risk. We were sure Odion was going to play well and then no problem."

“It was just a precaution on Thursday, he could probably have played as well but we didn’t take the risk. We were sure Odion was going to play well and then no problem.” Meanwhile, speaking before the game, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Andre Gomes. The Everton star returns for the showdown having been missing since October. Many thought Gomes’ career was in jeopardy after the Toffees ace sustained a serious injury earlier in the season. But he starts – and Solskjaer is delighted for the Portugal international.