Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints Odion Ighalo transfer could be made permanent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faith in Odion Ighalo’s ability after signing him on deadline day.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted that Odion Ighalo’s loan signing could turn into a permanent transfer. Ighalo joined United on deadline day last month from Shanghai Shenhua in a temporary six-month deal.

Critics have described the ex-Watford striker’s arrival as a desperation move but Solskjaer has faith in the former Watford striker and isn’t ruling out the possibility of extending his deal after the end of the season. The Norwegian boss claims to be pleased with the club’s business during the January transfer window and is confident that both the Nigeria international as well as Bruno Fernandes, who joined from Sporting Lisbon on a £46.5million deal, will prove to be a success at Old Trafford. Solskjaer said: “Don’t go down that route. He’s a loan player that we’re very happy with having here. “Hopefully he’ll prove to you what I think he will. He’s a proven goalscorer, so he’ll do alright.

“It’s a loan, but when you’re in the door, and if you impress, it gives you a chance. That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs. “I’m very happy with the two guys we brought in. “To finally have got Bruno over the line, to have signed him after following him for so long, and just seeing what he can give us and what he will give us, has been great. “It will be great to integrate Odion as well.”

United used the winter break to spend a week in Spain where they underwent a warm-weather training camp ahead of Monday’s crunch clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (8pm). Ighalo didn’t link up with his new team-mates due to a precautionary measure as he had just arrived from China where cases of the coronavirus have intensified. Solskjaer was pleased with the way the mid-season break turned out for his squad as he added: “You just need a change of scenery. “I wouldn’t say they get sick of each other but, as a team, you know you’re going to stay together for 10-and-a-half months for a season.

“So maybe it’s nice to have time with your kids or with your wife, instead of your team-mates you’ve been tackling all day. “The freshness in their heads, their mentality, the smile, they were glad to see each other again. “They’d been living together in a hotel for two months, more or less. So it’s been very beneficial. “It was more about getting the group together again and giving them that first week to refresh, and now we regroup and start the fitness work.

“It was the first training week we’ve had together for five months. “We haven’t had a week together training for five months, and that’s quite a long time to work on things and nail the details. “There were a couple of things we weren’t happy about that we had to sort.”

Don’t go down that route