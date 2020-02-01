Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer kicked water bottles in anger during Liverpool defeat

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon – and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were not best pleased during the match.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer kicked water bottles in fury on the Anfield touchline during his side’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool. United failed to end Liverpool’s Premier League unbeaten run, which now stands at 39 matches, in a testing Sunday evening.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for the league leaders, rising highest from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner to head home in the 14th minute. United survived a second-half salvo from the Reds to send shivers of anxiety through Anfield but Mohamed Salah delivered a sucker punch in injury time to seal the victory. After the game, Solskjaer tried to take the positives from his side’s performance – but he seriously lost his temper at times during the first-half. The Norwegian coach’s cool most notably evaded him when United temporarily went 2-0 down in the 25th minute after Roberto Firmino wonderfully curled home despite Van Dijk causing David de Gea to spill a high ball after colliding with the Spanish goalkeeper in an aerial challenge. Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd: Mohamed Salah on target as Reds stretch lead to 16 points

United players hounded referee Craig Pawson following the goal and had their protests appeased when VAR overturned the decision. But in that brief period where the goal stood, United staff were said to be spitting feathers and kicking water bottles on the touchline. Matt Critchley, covering the game pitchside for beIN SPORTS, described the incident. “At moments in the first 45 minutes it was a pretty tense affair [on the United bench],” Critchley reported. Sir Alex Ferguson tipped to make Jurgen Klopp transfer admission if Liverpool win league Australian Open 2020 predictions: How will Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and Serena do? Conor McGregor destroys Cowboy Cerrone by knockout in UFC return to set up Masvidal fight

“They’ve had words, and serious words, with the officials. “[Assistant manager] Michael Carrick, for the corner before Roberto Firmino’s disallowed goal, went over and spoke to [fourth official]Jon Moss in pretty serious terms. “Moss responded and said: ‘If you swear at me again, I will send you off.’ “Solskjaer was kicking the water bottles when that goal went in.

“Of course, we know that Virgil van Dijk was eventually adjudged to have fouled David de Gea. “But United [were]not happy with what they perceived as many decisions going against them. United frustrated at the officials is the story from pitchside.” Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho was famously sent off and fined by the FA for kicking water bottles during United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham in November 2016. Solskjaer said after the game: “The players gave us everything. Today we hung on a bit at the start of second half, but the last 25-30 mins we pressed them and pushed them back.