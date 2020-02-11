Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers fresh insight on Odion Ighalo transfer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faith in Odion Ighalo’s talent.

Odion Ighalo will give Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial the chance to rest, according to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ighalo joined United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day, in what has been described as a desperation move as Solskjaer was rigorously looking for a short-term replacement to Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is expected to be out of action until April with a double stress fracture to his back. The Shanghai striker has been considered as the man that will fill in for the England international but Solskjaer appears to have signed him to increase his attacking options. The Norwegian manager considers the former Watford star as a “different type of striker” who is a proven goalscorer but sees him more as someone to use in the Europa League and FA Cup when he needs to save the likes of Greenwood and Martial for the Premier League. Solskjaer said: “He’s a different type of striker.

“He’s a proven goalscorer, a physical presence. It gives us a chance to rest Mason and Anthony at times. “We want to go far in the Europa League and the FA Cup. It was important that we’ll have another type of striker to use with Marcus out for a little while.” Solskjaer decided to sign Ighalo because of his experience in the Premier League as he spent three years at Watford where he scored 40 goals in 100 appearances. The 46-year-old expects the Nigeria international to make the most of his short stint at Old Trafford during the second half of the season.

Solskjaer added: “Odion is an experienced player. “He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us. “A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.” Ighalo didn’t feature for United on Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Wolves at Old Trafford as he wasn’t registered in time.

But the Nigerian could be available for selection in the Red Devils’ crunch clash against Chelsea on February 17 at Stamford Bridge (8pm). The 30-year-old may receive significant opportunities in the next few months as Solskjaer is not exactly sure when Rashford will be back to action. The United boss said: “He will be out for a while; he’ll get the time he needs to recover. “We’re always looking at improving the squad and seeing if there’s anything out there but nothing I can talk about now.”

