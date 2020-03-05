Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what he has noticed about Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Bruno Fernandes is quicker than he first thought.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been surprised by new signing Bruno Fernandes’ pace after his side romped past Watford with a clinical 3-0 win this afternoon.

Fernandes opened his account for the Red Devils from the penalty spot three minutes before half-time. The Portugal international then threaded a ball through for Anthony Martial to double the host’s advantage on the hour. Young forward Mason Greenwood, entrusted with a rare Premier League start, added the icing on a brilliant victory for United late on. But it was Fernandes who took all the plaudits from his boss for being the catalyst in securing a solid three points. “Bruno Fernandes is quicker than he looks,” Solskjaer said.

“Very excited by having him in. He has come in, given everyone a boost and wants to conduct a game. There are big games coming up now.” Fernandes joined from Sporting Lisbon in January for £47million and he is excited by the project of attempting to get United into the Champions League places – in which they are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. “This is what I want to do and what I need to do,” Fernandes said. “Everyone knows we want to get into the Champions League places. I am here to help the team conquer this place and keep winning games.

“This is the day every player wants to have. I feel lucky to score, I feel lucky to win the game. “We all gave our best and we all deserved the win. I just need to help the team, it’s what I want to do, it’s what I need to do. “I hope Martial scores more goals too like he did tonight.” Meanwhile, Solskjaer was also pleased with other aspects of his team’s performance.