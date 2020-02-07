Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent warning after sealing Bruno Fernandes transfer

Jamie Redknapp says the onus is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the best out of new Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must create an environment the likes of Bruno Fernandes can thrive in after Ed Woodward signed his top January transfer target from Sporting Lisbon earlier this week. That is the opinion of former Premier League midfielder Jamie Redknapp, who says Fernandes and his new United team-mates need to know they cannot just play well when they feel like it.

United made Fernandes their first signing of the winter window on Thursday as they welcomed the 25-year-old to Old Trafford in a deal worth an initial £46.6m. The fee forked out for the Portugal international will rise dependent upon his performances and United’s success during his time on the books in Manchester. Fernandes will be desperate to avoiding following in the footsteps of Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez – all of whom flopped at United, despite arriving with burgeoning reputations. Redknapp, who is a huge fan of Fernandes, has now warned Solskjaer that the onus is on him to turn that trend around and help ensure the new boy is a hit for the Red Devils.

“He’s a very, very talented player,” Redknapp, who played for Liverpool, Tottenham and Southampton in the Premier League, told the Sky Sports Football Weekend Preview podcast. “I saw him last summer in the Nations League and I was very impressed with him. He got 20-odd goals from midfield last season and he’s got an unbelievable strike from distance. If you look at his numbers they’re amazing. “Frank Lampard is the best I’ve ever seen for scoring goals from midfield but this guy is doing it as well. But what you have to remember is, right now United have an amazing record of making good players turn into bad ones. “They’ve got to look after this guy because he’s a super player. But the players they’re signing have got to perform better and they have to find a way of getting the best out of these players.