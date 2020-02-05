Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer snaps at Bruno Fernandes transfer question

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking about the club’s transfer plans ahead of Friday’s deadline, with Bruno Fernandes continuing to be linked.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has snapped at a question relating to Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international has been tipped to leave for Old Trafford but the 46-year-old was in no mood to discuss a transfer deal.

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City on Wednesday. And the 46-year-old told a journalist he’d wasted his question when asked about Fernandes, whose future has dominated the January transfer window. “I haven’t got any updates for you on transfers,” he said when quizzed on the matter. “I think it was a waste [of a question], I gave you the option. I haven’t got anything to say now, my mind is on the game,” he said. Solskjaer did shut down talk of Marcos Rojo leaving the club, with the player emerging as a target for clubs in Argentina. KEY STORY: Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Latest on Fernandes, Sanchez and more

“I wouldn’t think so, Marcos has been injured and is working to get back and get fit again,” he said. Solskjaer then elaborated on United’s transfer policy. And he admitted that the club had seldom had success when it comes to making signings during the middle of the season. “We’ve got players here that we’re working hard to get back as well,” he added. “And if there is something out there then the club is pursuing that and it’s difficult.

"I can't remember how many good ones we've brought in and good deals in January. "Henrik [Larsson] was good, Nemanja [Vidic] and Patrice [Evra], I'm talking about it's hard, very hard, the clubs don't want to lose their best players." Solskjaer also opened up on United's Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils go into the game 3-1 down from the first leg, having conceded three first half goals. And Solskjaer admitted that he thought the tie was over at half-time in the showdown at Old Trafford, saying: “Well it looked like it was over at half-time. “I have to say the second part of that first half they outplayed us for a while and it’s hard, but then we got the goal, back in it, we hope for another one but got to go into the memory bank and think PSG.”