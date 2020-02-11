Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told to copy Sir Alex Ferguson after Wolves draw

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Wolves on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to take a leaf out of Sir Alex Ferguson’s book if he is to avoid being sacked. That’s the opinion of player-turned-pundit Jamie Redknapp.

United could only draw 0-0 against Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday. The result was a significant one in the race for European football, with the Red Devils sat seventh in the league and level on points with sixth-placed Wolves. Bruno Fernandes made his debut in the game, but was unable to unlock the opposing defence or break the deadlock, despite having three shots on target. United had real problems up top as they failed to score for a third straight league game, with Anthony Martial unable to really make a difference. JUST IN – Man Utd fans rage as video of Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes during Wolves game emerges

And Solskjaer has been urged to drop the underperforming forward, as Redknapp believes he needs to stop trying to be everybody’s friend. The ex-United striker is a popular figure at Old Trafford, and has been known for maintaining good relationships with his players. Writing in his Daily Mail column, Redknapp urged Solskjaer to be more like his old boss Sir Alex Ferguson, and dish out a bit of the hairdryer treatment. “Sir Alex Ferguson would be bold and take risks. He was the master of gambling,” he said. DON’T MISS Aston Villa rejected Odion Ighalo transfer 24 hours before Man Utd sealed striker deal [TRANSFER NEWS] Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why transfers aren’t the only solution to success [TEAM NEWS] Leeds signing Jean-Kevin Augustin explains why he snubbed Man Utd transfer to join Whites [TRANSFER NEWS]

“He wouldn’t play it safe with his line-ups or substitutions. “In the 1999 Champions League final, United came from behind because Ferguson brought two strikers off the bench. “Teddy Sheringham got the equaliser then Solskjaer the winner, earning himself hero status. “Maybe the fact he is a fan favourite is part of the reason why the Norwegian has avoided the boot, but that will only buy him so much time.