Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s private view on Odion Ighalo transfer surfaces

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is privately satisfied with the club’s signing of Odion Ighalo, reports say. The Nigeria international touched down from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day, joining on loan until the end of the season.

Manchester United swooped for Ighalo after deciding that Bournemouth’s asking price for Josh King was too high to meet on transfer deadline day. The deal has stunned the footballing world, with many criticising the club’s decision to go for Ighalo over the Cherries hitman. The 30-year-old had spent the last few years playing in the Chinese Super League, a league looked upon unfavourably by many involved within the game. But The Athletic say that, behind the scenes, Solskjaer is satisfied with United’s latest signing and believes the club have done the right thing. The United manager first pinpointed the need for a new forward earlier in the season, having watched Anthony Martial blow hot and cold. KEY STORY: The role Ed Woodward played in agreeing Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd

That led to the club chasing Erling Haaland but, though the 19-year-old told Solskjaer he’d move to Old Trafford, the teenager ended up joining Borussia Dortmund instead. For a while United switched focus to Bruno Fernandes, who ended up signing from Sporting Lisbon after weeks of intense negotiations. But when Marcus Rashford was ruled out for three months with a double back fracture, the Red Devils decided to address their attack. Martial is liked by Solskjaer and has shown a new side to his game this season, drawing comparisons with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino. But he doesn’t have the ruthless streak Solskjaer wants – hence United’s decision to bring in Ighalo. The deal has left many surprised, with fans and pundits criticising the decision to sign the Nigeria international. DON’T MISS Man Utd determined to beat Chelsea to Kalidou Koulibaly Man Utd sent Bruno Fernandes ‘liability’ warning Gary Neville gives Odion Ighalo transfer verdict

But United believe they’ve done the right thing and believe Ighalo can help their quest for a Premier League top four finish. Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp thinks Ighalo is capable of making an impact at Old Trafford. “I understand why some Manchester United supporters might be underwhelmed by the deadline-day signing of Odion Ighalo because they want a big name leading the line,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column. “The 30-year-old is a striker with a lot of ability and skill. “Ighalo’s signature move is to send a defender in a spin by feinting to go one way then turning the other — also known as the ‘Iggy Chop’. “Maybe a maverick up front is what United need right now.