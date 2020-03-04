Man Utd boss Solskjaer drops transfer hint with more attackers to follow Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes scored and provided an assist Manchester United’s commending 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested Manchester United will be aiming to add more firepower to their attack in the transfer window to accompany the acquisition of Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international arrived at Old Trafford after weeks of negotiations with Sporting Lisbon last month.

At one stage it looked as though United may miss out on their main target but eventually an initial fee of £47million plus add-ons was agreed. And Fernandes has made an instant impact at United with the club winning their last two Premier League games. The 25-year-old was at the centre of everything for United in the 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday and was once again the star man in Sunday’s win over Watford, scoring from the spot and providing an assist for Mason Greenwood. For United, it was only the third time this season they had scored three or more and kept a clean sheet.

Goals have been hard to come by, particularly since Marcus Rashford went down with a back injury. But Solskjaer has suggested United will look to do more business in the attacking positions when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season. “He is here now and he is one of the pieces we are trying to put together,” Solskjaer said. “He is a big piece and an important one as we get to the business end of the field.

“We have spent with Harry (Maguire) and Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) and now we have got the No10 nailed down. “He is a box-to-box midfielder. He can do everything a midfielder can do. “Some games he will play in a two, some in an attacking midfield, some as a 10. “In today’s market I think we got a good deal.