Man Utd boss Solskjaer singles out two players after Derby win – and gives Maguire update

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised goalscorers Luke Shaw and Odion Ighalo after his side’s FA Cup win over Derby. The Red Devils manager also opened up on Harry Maguire, who missed the game through injury.

Manchester United beat Derby 3-0 in their FA Cup clash to set up a quarter-final tie with Norwich City later this month. Luke Shaw opened the scoring in the first half, with his strike taking a deflection of Jesse Lingard. Odion Ighalo then bagged a brace for United, taking his tally to three goals for the club since his shock transfer deadline day arrival from Shanghai Shenhua. And, speaking after the game, Solskjaer lauded the two goalscorers. On Shaw, who has improved considerably in recent weeks, the 47-year-old said: "He is getting better and better and is in good form now. "Left back or left centre back he has worked hard after injuries and deserves it."

Of Ighalo, he added: "When you get strikers in you want them to be happy and confident. "He has come in here and of course we still have a few injuries and it is great for us to have Odion to call upon. "He is a different striker for us and scores some good goals, there is not many who could dig that one out for his first. We have a team of good players." Solskjaer was then asked about Harry Maguire. The England international missed the game through injury but the Red Devils manager is hopeful he'll be fit for Sunday's mouthwatering derby showdown against Manchester City. "Harry Maguire rolled over on his ankle. We hope so," he said.

“I wasn’t going to rest him today but I think he will be OK.” Ighalo himself was delighted after the game, saying: “I am happy to be around this game team, great lads and great manager, I am happy and we are working hard. “We know we need to win the game to go through to do important things this season and end the season well. The start was not the best we can do but after 20-25 minutes we got into the game. “I used my strength and I am happy the ball went in. For the second, they blocked it then there is nothing I can do apart from shoot. “I had another shot but did not connect well but the most important thing is that we won.