Man Utd boss Solskjaer urged to complete two signings as Ighalo transfer claim made

Manchester United could be in for a busy summer.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned that he needs to sign a new striker in the summer as well as a new centre-back. The Red Devils brought in Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo – the latter on loan – during January.

United are preparing to hand Fernandes his second Premier League appearance on Monday against Chelsea. The Portuguese midfielder joined the Red Devils in January, after they paid an initial £46.6million for his services. He was later joined by Ighalo, who swapped the Chinese Super League for the Premier League on a six-month loan deal. The Nigerian striker could make his United bow on Monday night, after being given the green light to take part in training last week.

Despite those two additions, United still failed to bring in their top target during January, having failed to sign Erling Braut Haaland. The striker was their top target ahead of the window, but he chose to join Borussia Dortmund instead. And former United star Paul Parker believes the club needs to look at signing a new leading forward during the summer. "You have to look long-term," he said to The Metro.

“They definitely need a centre forward. “Ighalo has come in but that’s a temporary move. “You would probably look at a centre back as well, a quality centre back for a reasonable price.’ United are reported to be preparing a move to sign James Maddison and Jack Grealish at the end of the season.