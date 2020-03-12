Man Utd braced for Real Madrid to make blockbuster £70m transfer bid for David de Gea

Manchester United are preparing for Real Madrid to make a huge £70million bid for David de Gea this summer.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has once again emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, with the Red Devils bracing themselves for a £70million summer bid. That’s according to a report in The Sun, claiming Madrid are desperate to sign the star.

United star De Gea was previously linked with a move to the Bernabeu back in 2015. Madrid were desperate to sign the goalkeeper and agreed a £29m deal – including Keylor Navas going the other way. But a dodgy fax machine thwarted the deal, and De Gea stayed put. Madrid would later buy Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois, but now it appears they are ready to reignite their interest in the Spaniard. JUST IN: Man City boss Pep Guardiola casts verdict on Man Utd boss Solskjaer

The Sun reports that Madrid will offer up £70m in attempt to finally sign the 29-year-old. Earlier this week, the same publication reported that United were exploring the possibility of selling De Gea in the summer and promoting Dean Henderson to the number one spot. Therefore, it is possible that they could look to offload the goalkeeper who made headlines for all the wrong reasons after costing United two points against Everton last weekend. De Gea attempted to clear the ball from the back, but the ball slammed straight into Dominic Calvert-Lewin and back into the empty net. DON’T MISS Kevin de Bruyne injury: Guardiola gives update ahead of Man Utd derby [LATEST] Man Utd and Man City consider Mauricio Pochettino appointment [GOSSIP] De Bruyne injury latest: Man City star battling to be fit for Man Utd [GOSSIP]

That was the seventh mistake leading to a goal he has made so far this season, and questions have been asked about whether it is time for Henderson to step up. The youngster has been on loan at Sheffield United for the past season-and-a-half, and has been incredibly impressive. De Gea only signed a new contract in September, however, meaning a move could be difficult. The Spaniard inked a new contract taking him through to 2023 – with a player option for another year.