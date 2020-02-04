Man Utd chief Ed Woodward has made selfish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decision

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is staying. For now. But Ed Woodward appears to have made the decision for selfish reasons, rather than footballing ones.

Manchester United’s season under Solskjaer hit a new low against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils were not just beaten by the Clarets, but outplayed too.

Few stayed to see Burnley players celebrate their win, or to see Solskjaer going over to the Stretford End and applauding them for their unwavering support.

This isn’t how the club pictured things when they rushed forward the Norweigan’s appointment as permanent manager back in March last year.

Then, United were convinced they were onto a winner. Woodward, in particular, thought he’d struck gold.

But the brutal truth is that Solskjaer is out of his depth.

