Man Utd chief Ed Woodward makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sack decision after Liverpool loss

Manchester United are now 30 points behind Liverpool following their 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has no plans to axe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is even prepared to back him in the summer if the club miss out on the top six. United missed the chance to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run at Anfield at the weekend with Jurgen Klopp’s side on top form.

The Red Devils also failed to capitalise on Chelsea’s defeat to Newcastle with the gap to the top four remaining at five points. It’s been some fall from grace for United over the past seven years since Sir Alex Ferguson called time on his illustrious career at Old Trafford. Having been perennial league champions, the club have now only finished higher than fourth on once occasions since 2014. Big money has been spent under the David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho to try and put United back at the top of the table, but those investments have more often than not been failures.

The club are seemingly taking a different approach under Solskjaer, largely targeting young and British players in the transfer market. Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have been good additions while the likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish have also strongly been linked. But there are still some frustrations at seeing the club battling for a top four spot having spent millions on their current squad. With Marcus Rashford set to be for at least six weeks with a stress fracture, that only makes Solskjaer’s job tougher to deliver on the club’s aims.

However, The Sun report the United board are still behind Solskjaer in taking the club forward. It is claimed Woodward and the owning Glazer family are in agreement to back the Norwegian in the transfer market to bring in the right kind of player. And the report adds Solskjaer will still hold on to his job even if they fail to qualify for European football next season. Rashford’s injury has only made the January transfer window more important for the club to strengthen their squad.