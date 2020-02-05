Man Utd chief Ed Woodward reaches Bruno Fernandes transfer agreement over key deal element

Manchester United are still trying to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes before the transfer deadline.

Manchester United have made Bruno Fernandes their top transfer target this month but talks with Sporting Lisbon have been deadlocked in recent days. The 25-year-old would add much needed creativity to a lacking squad at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal.

United and Sporting are far apart in their valuation of the midfielder. But Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha say the clubs have agreed on the amount of add-ons that would be included in the deal. Fernandes has been in sensational form this season, netting 15 goals and providing 14 assists to his team-mates in all competitions. That has led to Sporting looking for €60million to €70m (£50.6m to £59m) for their prized asset.

United however are unwilling to pay any more than €50m (£42m) up front for Fernandes in the current transfer window. Both clubs are said to be in agreement over €10m (£8.4m) of add-ons though. It would be based on the Red Devils winning the Premier League or Champions League during his time at Old Trafford. United return to action on Sunday when they take on Tranmere in the FA Cup fourth round (3pm).

Solskjaer has admitted his squad is stretched and the club are working on getting a couple of deals over the line before deadline day. He said: “It is stretched, but of course we’re getting players back after the break as well, so we will be better off with a break. “We’re still working on one or two things, so let’s see if the club can get it over the line.” As well as Fernandes, United are looking at bringing in a striker on loan for the rest of the season. That’s after Marcus Rashford suffered a double stress fracture to his back which could keep him out for three months.