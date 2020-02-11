Man Utd chief Woodward given two strikers who would have been better signings than Ighalo

Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo late on transfer deadline day.

Manchester United should have tried to sign Danny Ings or Raul Jimenez before resorting to Odion Ighalo on deadline day, believes Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. United moved late in the January transfer window to capture Ighalo on a six-month loan deal from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The Red Devils are believed to be paying one-third of the strikers £300,000-a-week wages until he returns to the Far East in the summer. Ighalo has scored 46 goals in three seasons in China since making the switch from Watford in 2016. The Nigerian bagged 36 Premier League in 95 appearances for the Hornets but Hasselbaink, who netted 127 top-flight goals in England, reckons United’s recruitment department, overseen by executive vice-chairman, should have targeted other frontmen. “They knew that they needed a new striker for a long time,” the Dutchman said on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast.

“I don’t know how much money that they have but it is Manchester United. “Why, if you need goals straight away, are you not throwing money at [Danny] Ings for instance? He is flying is at the moment. “Or [Raul] Jimenez at Wolves – throw money at that. You were in the market for [Erling Braut] Haaland. He chose Dortmund!” Indeed, Solskjaer outlined the club’s need for another striker soon after Romelu Lukaku left for Inter Milan at the end of August.

Ings has already enjoyed his best Premier League season so far with 14 goals in 25 appearances for Southampton. Jimenez, who United were linked with in January, has netted 11 times in the league. Neither striker would have been available on loan, however, which was United’s preference after missing out on long-term target Haaland. As for Ighalo, Hasselbaink believes the 30-year-old will be counting his lucky stars that he’s made the move to Old Trafford.