Man Utd chief Woodward set to complete three transfers, Liverpool advanced talks, Chelsea

Manchester United’s pursuit of summer transfer targets dominates Express Sport’s latest round up.

Man City plan

Liverpool find Firmino replacement

Paul Pogba sale to fund Man Utd signings

Liverpool to go for Jack Grealish

Liverpool handed Timo Werner update

Mauricio Pochettino update

Man Utd chief Woodward eyeing three players

Liverpool advanced talks

Chelsea signing close

Saturday, February 15 Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is eyeing three transfers this summer as the Red Devils look to raid relation threatened sides

Liverpool are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over the signing of Timo Werner with Jurgen Klopp a big fan of the forward

Chelsea could be edging closer to finalising a deal for Leicester’s in-demand left-back Ben Chilwell

Man City plan Manchester City have asked Mauricio Pochettino to keep them updated on his plans as they prepare for life without Pep Guardiola. The bookies think its odds on that Guardiola will leave the Etihad Stadium before the start of next season after Manchester City were banned from the Champions League for two seasons. They were handed the heavy punishment of severe breaches’ of UEFA’s financial fair play regulations at the end of last week and fined £25 million. Guardiola has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups since moving to City and is due to be under contract until the end of next season. But he is considering his position with City bracing themselves for an exodus of big names if their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport is thrown out. Pochettino is currently looking for another job after leaving Tottenham Hotspur late last year and has said that he is ready to make a return to management. City have got him right at the top of their wanted list to replace Guardiola, but the fear is the lack of Champions League football will make them a less attractive proposition.

Liverpool find Firmino replacement Liverpool have identified Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius as a potential replacement for Roberto Firmino. Vinicius joined Benfica from Napoli for £15.3million last summer and has set alight the Portuguese top-flight with 14 goals and seven assists so far this season. The 24-year-old has resultantly attracted eyes from some of Europe’s biggest clubs and one of those is said to be Liverpool. Spanish newspaper AS report that Liverpool are tracking Vinicius closely after sending scouts to watch him in Portugal on a few occasions.

Paul Pogba sale to fund Man Utd signings Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has told boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that money from selling Paul Pogba in the summer can be reinvested into his squad to bring in two midfielders. According to the Daily Star, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is looking to sell Pogba at the end of the season and is willing to use the money to pursue the club’s summer transfer targets. Solskjaer is still looking to overhaul his squad despite signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January window, with midfielders James Maddison and Jack Grealish on the club’s radar.

Liverpool to go for Jack Grealish Liverpool have been tipped to join the race to sign Jack Grealish by Alex Bruce. Grealish has gained traction from a host of top Premier League clubs this season including Manchester United and Manchester City, having starred for Aston Villa this season. He told Football Insider: “Personally I think one of the big boys will come in for him. “A Man City, a Man United, a Liverpool – it wouldn’t surprise me if one of those boys came and really test Villa [with a bid]and pay the money for him to sign. “He was talked about going to Spurs two years ago. “I personally believe if Jack wants to go and fulfill his potential, go and win trophies, become an England regular, I think he needs to take that next step and go and join one of the big boys.”

Liverpool handed Timo Werner update RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner is happy with the Bundesliga side. Speaking after Leipzig’s 3-0 win against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Mintzlaff said: “We hear these reports all the time. “Someone makes something up, and everyone else copies it. Werner is happy here and wants to play the rest of the season.” The Reds are targeting the Germany international, 23, ahead of the summer window. It’s claimed Werner has a £50m release clause in his RB Leipzig contract, with Jurgen Klopp a fan of his countryman.

Mauricio Pochettino update Mauricio Pochettino could find himself back in management “quite soon” as clubs look to organise themselves for next season and the former Tottenham manager has been urged to wait and see what happens at Manchester City rather than pursue the position at Manchester United. Guillem Balague thinks the Argentine will have several options at the end of the season as along with interest in the Premier League, he claims French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid also want him. “I think Pochettino has got different options,” Balague told Genting Bet. “For me, I would recommend that he should wait for Manchester City or Manchester United. “I think that’s what, if I had to recommend him anything, I would say that. “He doesn’t need recommendations. PSG also want him. I know Atletico Madrid also want him. “So it’s a decision to be made at the right time. “Which should be coming quite soon because teams have to start to be organised for next season, managers need to know what’s happening. And it’s a great choice to have.”

Man Utd chief Woodward eyeing three players Manchester United may turn towards the relegation battle when it comes to bringing in players for next season. The Old Trafford hierarchy are said to be keeping tabs on Norwich duo Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons, while Declan Rice is also a player that is spoken in high regard. According to the Daily Mail, all three players are on the club’s radar as they draw up plans for the summer. The trio fit in with United’s transfer philosophy of young, British talent.

Liverpool advanced talks Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over the signing of Timo Werner. The striker has emerged as a target for Jurgen Klopp this summer, but it now looks like Michael Edwards may have made his move to land the German international. According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Reds have opened negotiations for Werner as they look to move to the front of the queue for the forward. He tweeted: “#Liverpool are in advanced talks for Timo #Werner. Reds are ready to pay the clause (€58M) to #Leipzig and close the deal until April (when clause expires). #transfers #LFC” It was reported this week that Liverpool have until the end of April to capitalise on the release clause in his current deal. Werner is said to be available for between £50million and £55m, should any club be willing to stump up the cash.

Chelsea signing close Chelsea could be edging closer to finalising a deal for Leicester City’s in-demand left-back Ben Chilwell. That’s because the Foxes are ready to offer Arsenal £25million to sign defender Kieran Tierney in the summer. Chelsea and Manchester City have both been chasing Chilwell since the start of the season. He’s emerged as England’s best left-back, and Leicester are likely to demand in excess of £80m for the 23-year-old. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was adamant that nobody would be leaving the King Power Stadium in January, but speculation remains that Chilwell could be leaving in January. It’s now emerged that Rodgers is ready to offer Arsenal the chance to recoup their investment in Tierney, who would be a direct replacement for Chilwell, according to 90min. The Foxes are preparing a bid to sign Tierney, who has struggled with injuries since his arrival at Arsenal in the summer.

Man City plan

Liverpool find Firmino replacement

Paul Pogba sale to fund Man Utd signings

Liverpool to go for Jack Grealish

Liverpool handed Timo Werner update

Mauricio Pochettino update

Man Utd chief Woodward eyeing three players

Liverpool advanced talks

Chelsea signing close