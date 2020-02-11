Man Utd chiefs’ stance on Paul Pogba’s future after sealing Bruno Fernandes transfer

Manchester United could lose Paul Pogba after signing Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window.

Manchester United believe Paul Pogba will move on at the end of the season following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, according to reports. The latter signed from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window and impressed on his debut against Wolves on Saturday.

Manchester United star Pogba has endured an injury-hit campaign, with the France international limited to just seven Premier League appearances this season. Back in the summer, the 26-year-old wanted to leave Old Trafford with Real Madrid his favoured destination. Pogba was enchanted by the prospect of playing under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu but ended up staying put, with Los Blancos unable to secure his signature. United have since signed Fernandes, paying £46million to bring the Portugal international to Old Trafford in the January transfer window. And the Evening Standard say there’s a belief within the club that Pogba will move on at the end of the campaign. KEY STORY: The role Ed Woodward played in agreeing Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd

Publicly, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted the duo can play together. "Bruno can play with good players yes and Bruno is… he can do absolutely everything apart from… he's my size, so he can't… he is probably not a target man in the box but he is such a good footballer," Solskjaer said. "He can play with good players around him, he can play in a three man midfield, he can play as a 10 he can play in off the side, he can play in a diamond, we will give him his time to find his best position. "We want to try to build towards a team that will challenge for the title and trophies, so we want to keep our best players. "We can play them together."

However, it appears United now believe they’ll only be team-mates for a number of months. Real could go back in for Pogba with Zidane likely to try and pursue his compatriot again. And Juventus would also love to land the midfielder, who left the Serie A giants for Old Trafford back in 2016. Meanwhile, speaking on Saturday night, Solskjaer delivered his verdict on Fernandes’ debut performance against Wolves. And he criticised his forwards for failing to move enough for the Portugal international.