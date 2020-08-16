Man Utd consider shock £70m bid for Chelsea transfer target in major Frank Lampard blow

Manchester United are considering hijacking Chelsea’s transfer plans.

Manchester United might re-enter the running to sign Chelsea’s top transfer target Kai Havertz because talks with Jadon Sancho have reached an impasse and Borussia Dortmund have ruled out completing a deal this summer.

Dortmund quoted United £108million to take the 20-year-old to Old Trafford. The Red Devils refused to pay such a substantial amount and missed their deadline of August 10. Sancho flew out to Switzerland with his Dortmund team-mates on Monday and Michael Zorc released a statement insisting that there will no longer be a sale. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has listed several alternatives, including Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. However, the MEN claim United may also swoop to steal Havertz, who is closing in on a move to Chelsea.

Frank Lampard is having similar issues to Solskjaer as he feels Leverkusen are demanding too much money for Havertz. The Blues have been told they must pay £90m – but they value the versatile midfielder at £70m. That is the figure United were willing to pay up front for Sancho, with the rest made of instalments. So the MEN claim Havertz, who United looked at earlier this year, could be an attainable target.

United entering the bidding would be a huge blow for the west Londoners as it would definitely inflate the price. The Germany international has told club bosses he wanted to leave because his side failed to qualify for next year’s Champions League. Both United and Chelsea can offer Havertz the chance to play on the biggest stage. It is stressed that Solskjaer will not be able to add both Sancho and Havertz to his squad for the 2020/21 campaign.