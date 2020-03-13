Man Utd duo Ed Woodward and Matt Judge nearly scuppered Bruno Fernandes transfer

Manchester United duo Ed Woodward and Matt Judge were successful in signing Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window.

Manchester United nearly missed out on Bruno Fernandes because of Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, reports say. The Portugal international has impressed at Old Trafford since touching down from Sporting Lisbon during the January transfer window, impressing during his six matches so far and boosting the club’s hopes of winning trophies and finishing in the Premier League top four.

Manchester United spent weeks haggling over the signing of Fernandes, who has enjoyed a stunning start to his Old Trafford career. Yet ESPN claim the Red Devils nearly missed out on the 25-year-old, with Woodward and Judge nearly scuppering the transfer. Sporting wanted a huge £56million up front for their prized asset with a further £13m coming in add-ons. To Judge and Woodward, that was simply too high a place for the midfielder, despite his obvious talent and ability. But, in the end, United were able to overcome that stumbling block in order to bring the Portugal international to the Premier League. Fernandes has instead cost the club an initial fee of £46m, while Sporting could pocket as much as £68m should the midfielder achieve certain goals at Old Trafford. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers set asking price and demands for club sale after ‘two meetings’

And his early performances for the Red Devils suggest that he’ll be money well spent. The United star has enjoyed a flying star to life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, scoring three goals and registering two assists so far. And Robbie Savage thinks the club would already be in the Premier League top four had they signed Fernandes sooner. He said: “Bruno Fernandes has been able to unlock the door when teams are sat in at Old Trafford. “That’s the difference for me. If they had had Bruno Fernandes at the start of the season they would have been cemented in the top four. He has been the difference. DON’T MISS Man Utd to consider selling David De Gea this summer Man Utd sent Bruno Fernandes ‘liability’ warning What Man Utd owners the Glazers think about potential £200m Old Trafford upgrade

“A Paul Scholes and a Michael Carrick are hard to find. Bruno Fernandes is the player who has come in and done exceptionally well.” United legend Ryan Giggs has also heaped praise on Fernandes for his performances so far in the famous red shirt. “He’s lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it’s still early days. I still think he can get even better,” Giggs told Sky Sports. “He’s hit the ground running which is what you want – especially [after]signing in the January Transfer Window [because]it doesn’t always happen. “But he’s fantastic and I’m pleased to see him doing so well.”