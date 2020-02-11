Man Utd factored coronavirus into Odion Ighalo transfer decision on deadline day

Manchester United decided to sign Odion Ighalo on transfer deadline day.
Manchester United ran background checks on the coronavirus before signing Odion Ighalo on transfer deadline day, according to reports. The Nigeria international has joined on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.
Manchester United stunned the footballing world on transfer deadline day when they swooped to bring Ighalo to Old Trafford.
The Nigeria international has signed on the dotted line from Shanghai Shenhua, with the Red Devils agreeing to cover part of his wages.
Ighalo has decided to leave China at a time where the country has had to contend with the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has killed over 350 people at the time of writing.
And The Athletic say United ran checks to see whether the 30-year-old had been to any high-risk areas before signing him.
When they learned he hadn’t the club then acted swiftly to secure the signature of the former Watford star.
KEY STORY: The role Ed Woodward played in agreeing Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd
Ighalo wasn’t initially United’s top choice, with the club hoping to land Erling Haaland.
But when the teenager moved to Borussia Dortmund in December instead, that forced the Red Devils into looking at alternatives.
On transfer deadline day it initially looked as though Bournemouth’s Josh King could return to Old Trafford.
The Norway international had played under Solskjaer for United at youth level and wanted to seal a move back to his old employers.
But Bournemouth ended up pricing United out of a transfer deal.
DON’T MISS
Man Utd determined to beat Chelsea to Kalidou Koulibaly
Man Utd sent Bruno Fernandes ‘liability’ warning
Gary Neville gives Odion Ighalo transfer verdict
When the Cherries demanded £40million to let go of King, United turned their attentions to signing Ighalo on loan.
It’s a curious decision given the forward has spent the last few years in China, a league looked unfavourably upon.
And the player’s old boss Quique Sanchez Flores, who coached Ighalo both in China and at Watford, has warned United about their new recruit.
“Mainly, the problem is how they train in China,” he said. “It is not the same as in England.
“Is he really ready for first-team matches in the Premier League because the physical difference is so big?
“He probably needs one month to recover the full rhythm.
“The good thing is he knows his body well, works hard on injury prevention and he is always working after training.
“I should say, also, that I felt in China, he gave exactly the same effort and quality as he gave me four years ago.
“We had the feeling in China that he could recover a high level with any team in Europe.”
Ighalo could make his United debut when they face Chelsea in the Premier League after the winter break (February 17).