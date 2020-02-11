Man Utd factored coronavirus into Odion Ighalo transfer decision on deadline day

Manchester United ran background checks on the coronavirus before signing Odion Ighalo on transfer deadline day, according to reports. The Nigeria international has joined on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

Manchester United stunned the footballing world on transfer deadline day when they swooped to bring Ighalo to Old Trafford.

The Nigeria international has signed on the dotted line from Shanghai Shenhua, with the Red Devils agreeing to cover part of his wages.

Ighalo has decided to leave China at a time where the country has had to contend with the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has killed over 350 people at the time of writing.

And The Athletic say United ran checks to see whether the 30-year-old had been to any high-risk areas before signing him.

When they learned he hadn’t the club then acted swiftly to secure the signature of the former Watford star.

