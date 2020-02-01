Man Utd fans demand Bruno Fernandes transfer announcement as Liverpool score

Liverpool’s opening goal has sparked a strong reaction from Manchester United fans who want Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United fans have demanded Bruno Fernandes’ transfer to be announced after Liverpool’s goal in the derby. Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring after just 14 minutes with a stunning header following a beautiful corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold and United fans were not at all happy.

The Red Devils supporters took to Twitter where they urged executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to finalise a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Fernandes, who is the club’s top target amid the ongoing January transfer window. One fan tweeted: “IF WE DONT ANNOUNCE BRUNO AFTER THIS MESS…” Another said: “Announce Bruno Fernandes tomorrow or I’m done.” A third kept it simple: “Announce Bruno.”

Another shared the exact same sentiment: “Announce Bruno Fernandez [sic].” A fifth fan has had enough apparently: “These b******s better announce Bruno after this or we riot.” Someone else claimed Daniel James is not the answer in attack: “Daniel James is not it. Announce Bruno Fernandes.” Another supporter stated: “If you don’t announce Bruno Fernandes by tomorrow… Sucking the life out of us.”

This United faithful urged the club to make the announcement at half-time: “Might as well announce Bruno at half time this is embarrassing.” And some other fan pointed out that the Red Devils can’t keep playing with Andreas Pereira as an attacking midfielder: “After this game pls announce Bruno Fernandes, Perreira [sic]should not be starting for Utd.” United appear determined to sign Fernandes as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is lacking some serious quality in midfield following the injuries of Paul Pogba (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knee). However, it was reported that Woodward could pull the plug if Sporting don’t lower their asking price for the talented attacking midfielder.

The Portugal international, though, is said to have still made his final appearance for the Lisbon giants against Benfica on Friday night. Rumours suggested that the 25-year-old would attend the derby against Liverpool at Anfield but it has been confirmed that he has in fact not traveled to Merseyside. Liverpool had two more goals disallowed following Van Dijk’s opener as the Dutchman fouled David de Gea before Roberto Firmino curled the ball in to the back of the net in the 25th minute. Georginio Wijnaldum was ruled offside almost 10 minutes later before beating De Gea and that led to both teams going back to the dressing room with the score 1-0 for the hosts.

Announce Bruno Fernandes tomorrow or I’m done