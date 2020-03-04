Man Utd fans demand Bukayo Saka transfer after Arsenal star’s brilliant assist vs Everton

Bukayo Saka’s performances have impressed Manchester United supporters.

Manchester United fans have urged the club’s hierarchy to sign Bukayo Saka after a series of impressive performances at Arsenal. Saka rose through the ranks from the club’s reserve team in 2018 under Unai Emery and has since posed as one of the Gunners’ most exciting young talents.

The 18-year-old is still highly-rated by new manager Mikel Arteta, who has made him his first-choice left-back despite his desire to play on the wing, as he has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season. In all of his 26 games this season the full-back has also produced eight assists in all competitions, which is more than any other Arsenal player. The youngster set up another goal against Everton at the Emirates only a few minutes after coming in for the injured Sead Kolasinac. Saka delivered a superb cross from the left and fellow academy graduate Eddie Nketiah poked the ball past Jordan Pickford to score the equaliser.

A number of United fans are watching the game and are so impressed with his performance that they have advised the club to try and sign him as his contract with Arsenal expires next year. One supporter considers him a “legend in the making”: “Saka with an assist again …a legend in the making.” Another tweeted: “Saka is decent still @ManUtd his contract in up this summer snap that up still!” A third fan advised the young ace to run his contract and join the Red Devils: “Saka needs to run down man’s contract and join a big club like Man Utd.”

Someone else described Saka as a “baller”: “This Saka I a baller fair play. 16 month’s left on his contract @ManUtd.” Another fan kept it simple as he posted: “@ManUtd bring Saka in.” A sixth supporter urged United to keep tabs on his development: “@ManUtd Take a Look a Saka Plis.” And finally this supporter said: “Man Utd should try to sign Bukayo Saka as a left back… mad delivery from him.”

United have yet to find the right fit at left-back like they’ve done on the right with Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Arteta claims Saka’s contract is a matter only the club’s hierarchy can sort out even though he hinted that he still wants him to stay. In the meantime, the ex-Manchester City assistant manager will focus on getting the most out of him on the pitch. Arteta said: “That is something the club has to get sorted.

“My priority is that he continues to play like he is doing and he keeps developing. He is always asking the right questions. “He is a very brave guy. Every time he gets into the final third, he is trying to cause problems for the opponent. “He deserves these chances, he is doing very well and that’s why he is in the team. “He’s great for the club. If we can get players from the academy and give them real chances even when we have other people fit, it shows we believe in them. He’s responded well.”

