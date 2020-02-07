Man Utd fans demand Odion Ighalo transfer snub and urge Ed Woodward to sign Wayne Rooney

Manchester United are closing in on a transfer deadline day deal for Odion Ighalo but fans want Wayne Rooney.

Manchester United are on the brink of completing a transfer for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo. But Red Devils fans would rather Wayne Rooney after he scored for Derby tonight in their Championship match against Stoke.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to land a striker on deadline day with Marcus Rashford out injured. The England international has a double stress fracture to his lower back and may not play again until April. That has left United scrambling for a striker today with Danny Ings, Josh King and Dries Mertens all linked. But Ighalo is the star set to join United and help bolster the attacking ranks at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

Fans have made it clear to Ed Woodward they would prefer Wayne Rooney to return on a short-term deal though. One said: “Why didn’t MUFC sign Rooney on loan till end of season instead of Ighalo panic buy?” Another added: “Rooney with the assist now. bring my mans back. Rooney > Ighalo.” A third explained: “GO AND GET WAYNE ROONEY! He’s better than Ighalo FFS! #MUFC.”

“@ManUtd going in for ighalo?.. shouldve just got Rooney back in for 6 months,” another said. One more simply said: “Rooney > Ighalo.” Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has given an update on Ighalo joining United. He said: ”If the Josh King deal wasn’t going to happen, then they would then look towards Odion Ighalo – it looks like that deal is back on the table. “One source has told me a deal might have been agreed in principle now with Manchester United for a six month loan deal – that would be perfect for Manchester United as they are looking for a short term replacement for Marcus Rashford.”