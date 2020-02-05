Man Utd fans have Bruno Fernandes transfer theory after Jesse Lingard nets in FA Cup

Manchester United dominated in the first half against Tranmere in the FA Cup, with Jesse Lingard netting for the Red Devils.

Manchester United fans are convinced Jesse Lingard put in an impressive performance against Tranmere due to the transfer rumours surrounding Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils went in 5-0 up at half time against Tranmere. Lingard, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial scored in the first half.

England international Lingard netted his second goal of the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a tidy finish. However, United fans are convinced there’s an ulterior motive behind Lingard’s impressive performance, and that’s the rumours surrounding Fernandes. The Red Devils are locked in talks with Sporting Lisbon over the attacking midfielder, with United desperate to add more creativity to their squad. And United fans reckon Fernandes is playing a part in Lingard’s performance.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Jesse Lingard turned into Prime Kaka, when heard Bruno Fernandes is close.” Another said: “Jesse Lingard scores against Tranmere… “*Bruno Fernandes to @ManUtd is officially off*” “So does that mean judge and Woodward will say we don’t need Bruno fernandes now lingard has score a goal?” Asked another United fan. Another fan joked: “Forget Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard new contract incoming.”

“Who is Bruno Fernandes in this game when you have Jesse Lingard?” agreed a fellow United fan. Another said: “Breaking News: @ManUtd have pulled out of the Fernandes deal as they belive Lingard is back. “New 5 year contract will be announced after the game. Shows exactly what this club has become.” United are hoping to sign Sporting star Fernandes before the transfer window shuts on Friday night (11pm). A lot has been made of United’s proposed move for the Portugal international, 25, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claiming the deal is waiting to be done. “There are very different things coming out of Lisbon and in England,” Sheth said on the Transfer Talk podcast.

“In Lisbon, up until now, the message was a real positive one. “The information from there now is that the move to Manchester United looks as far away as it’s ever been and it’s a £10m difference between what United are offering and Sporting Lisbon’s valuation. “All along, reports in Portugal had been how close this deal was to getting done. “Let’s look at the United side now because it’s been very, very quiet. “That’s the one consistent thing, it’s been very quiet throughout the whole of these negotiations.