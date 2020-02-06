Man Utd fans make bold Bruno Fernandes claim about Kevin de Bruyne – ‘Miles ahead’

Manchester United fans have made a bold claim about January transfer signing Bruno Fernandes, suggesting that he’s already better than Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.
Manchester United are set to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, in a £67million deal. Ahead of the transfer, Red Devils fans have suggested that the Portugal international is already “miles ahead” of Manchester City legend Kevin de Bruyne.
De Bruyne is largely considered to be one of the Premier League’s best ever playmakers.
He’s already 20th in the all-time Premier League assist table, despite featuring in just four-and-a-half seasons.
In 140 league appearances for City, he’s assisted 62 goals – that’s one assist every 2.3 matches.
But, with Fernandes expected to sign for United this month, Red Devils fans have claimed that their new star signing is already better than De Bruyne.
“Bruno Fernandes is better than Kevin De Bruyne,” tweeted one United fan.
“Bruno Fernandes better pass Kevin De Bruyne,” added one supporter.
One fan said: “Bruno Fernandes > De Bruyne.”
“Bruno Fernandes is miles ahead of Kevin De Bruyne,” claimed another Twitter user.
“Bruno Fernandes >>>>>>>> de bruyne #MUFC,” tweeted one Red Devils supporter.
Another added: “Premier League AM’s ranked in order: Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Dele Alli.”
“Bruno Fernandes is/will be the best midfielder in the Premier League. Bruno >> Pogba >> De Bruyne,” said one fan.
“Bruno Fernandes >>>>>>> Kevin de bruyne,” tweeted another fan.
“Pogba is by far the best midfielder in the league when fit. Then one step below comes bruno fernandes and then 2 steps below comes kevin de bruyne and 1 step below that are maddison , grealish and others,” added a Twitter user.
“Bruno fernandes is better than de Bruyne,” said one fan.
Another claimed: “De Bruyne < Bruno Fernandes.”
“Bruno Fernades is 10 times the player Kevin de Bruyne thinks he is,” said a United supporter.
Another fan simply wrote: “De Bruyne who? #BrunoFernandes.”
Fernandes is currently at United’s Carrington training ground, undergoing a medical.
Both United and Sporting Lisbon confirmed that they had reached a deal on Wednesday night.
Fernandes is expected to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford, with United paying £46.6m of the transfer fee up front.
The remaining £8.5m is available to Sporting in achievable add-ons.