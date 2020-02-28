Man Utd fans plead for Pep Guardiola appointment as Man City handed Champions League ban

Manchester United supporters see an opportunity after Manchester City’s Champions League ban.

Manchester United fans have urged the club’s hierarchy to try and appoint Pep Guardiola as their new manager after Manchester City’s Champions League ban. City were found guilty of financial fair play misgivings which means they will be barred from the competition for the next two seasons and were also ordered to pay a €30million (£25m) fine.

The institution’s Adjudicatory Chamber announced that after a hearing in January, the Citizens had committed “serious breaches” of FFP. This verdict puts City manager Pep Guardiola’s future in doubt as his contract runs out in 2021 and he could decide to leave the Etihad with no Champions League football potentially available until 2022. United fans took to Twitter immediately after the decision to urge the club’s bigwigs to bring Guardiola over to Old Trafford. One supporter tweeted: “If this is true, then this is a perfect opportunity for Man Utd to grab Pep Guardiola.”

Another stated: “@ManUtd must get Pep, come what may, if he becomes available.” A third asked: “Can we get Pep next year??” And this fan posted: “City ban news definitely means Guardiola out after end of this season! I’d say United should get him instead of Poch [Mauricio Pochettino] but not sure if Guardiola will come to United?” Some other United supporters just took to social media to pour salt in their rivals’ wounds after the shock verdict.

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League table but are only four points away from fifth place which will lead to Champions League qualification if City finish in the top four this season. One fan tweeted: “Roses are red, Manchester too, Now your out of Europe, until 2022.” Another wrote: “Hope we can finish top 6 so that we will be only club to play in europe next season from Manchester. lol.” A third claimed: “Man city hahahahaahah.”

This supporter posted: “Manchester is red, City are blue, Your club has no history, Now you’re banned from the Champions League too.” Another claimed: “Roses are red, Manchester too, FFP fine, No Europe too.” This fan said: “@UEFA is my Valentine today.” And another supporter tweeted: “Manchester is red, It’s never been blue, We may rep the Europa League brand, But at least we’ve never been banned…”

City have already confirmed their plans to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A club statement read that they aren’t surprised by UEFA’s decision to ban them and accused the administrative body of having a flawed investigation process, which included a number of leaks to the media. City announced: “Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. “The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

“In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun. “The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling. “Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. “With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”

