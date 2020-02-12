Man Utd fans react to January transfer Odion Ighalo posing with shirt for first time

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has posed with his new shirt number for the club for the first time.

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has posed with his new number 25 shirt for the first time since joining the club in the January transfer window and Red Devil fans were quick to express their views on the latest signing to arrive at Old Trafford.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to bring in another striker last month as Marcus Rashford faces a long spell on the sidelines with a back injury. The club saw their main transfer target, Erling Braut Haaland join Borussia Dortmund on January 1 and as time ran out in the window they struggled to capture other targets, with failed attempts for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edison Cavani and Bournemouth’s Joshua King. However, on deadline day United managed to secure a loan deal with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua for Ighalo. The player joined until the end of the season, with no option to make the move permanent. JUST IN: Ed Woodward plans £25m Man Utd transfer, Liverpool £290k double deal, Chelsea, Arsenal

Ighalo has been given the No 25 squad number, which has been available since Antonio Valencia left the club last summer. United posted a picture of Ighalo holding his new jersey on Tuesday night and fans were quick to share their views about the club's latest striker. "Better than Lacazette, Aubameyang and Martinelli combined. Nigerian R9," one fan said.

While another added: “He’s here and he’s perfect.” A third said: “Second half of the season, we’re doing a title charge!” One fan thinks Ighalo and the club’s other January signing, Bruno Fernandes, who signed for £47million from Sporting Lisbon, are going to complement each other on the field. “Ighalo and Bruno are going to create special moments,” they said. While another was happy that Ighalo, who is a boyhood United fan, will be playing for his team.