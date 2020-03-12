Man Utd fans send Bruno Fernandes message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Derby decision

Manchester United fans are concerned after seeing Bruno Fernandes named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI for the FA Cup tie against Derby County.
Fernandes has started five of the club’s six fixtures in all competitions since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in late January, playing every minute in the Premier League during that spell.
What looked like a disappointing campaign could turn into a decent season, with the Red Devils in the running for the top four and aiming for FA Cup and Europa League glory.
Sunday’s derby against Manchester City is high on the agenda for the majority of fans, with many taking to Twitter to call for Fernandes to be given a breather against Derby if the chance arises.
“Just make sure Bruno doesn’t play a full 90. Want him fully fit for Sunday,” wrote one supporter.
“Hope Bruno doesn’t play the full 90,” a second commented.
“Fernandes is gonna need a rest soon,” a third added.
And a fourth said: “Finish off the game in the first 45 and Rest Fernandes, Scott and Fred too.”
A number of fans were even annoyed to see Fernandes in the line up.
“Wtf are we playing Bruno for, its Derby ffs,” one said.
“Give Bruno a rest ffs,” another added.
While a third said: “Should’ve rested Fred and Fernandes for City.”
Solskjaer makes six changes to the XI that started last Sunday’s Premier League draw against Everton at Goodison Park.
Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingered and Odion Ighalo all come in for David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.
Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney starts for Derby.