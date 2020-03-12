Man Utd fans told the only player who would get in Pep Guardiola’s Man City side

Manchester United fans have been told that Harry Maguire is the only player who would get into Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is the only Red Devils player who would get into Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, and would have fixed many of the team’s defensive problems. That’s the opinion of former Celtic striker Chris Sutton.

United face City in the Manchester Derby tomorrow in a must-win game for both sides. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are keeping up the pace in the race for Champions League football, which they will achieve if the table stays the same – provided City’s European ban is upheld. City were slapped with a two-year ban from European football after breaking Financial Fair Play rules. They are still second in the Premier League table, but have little hope of catching runaway leaders Liverpool. JUST IN: Man City boss Pep Guardiola casts verdict on Man Utd boss Solskjaer

They are 22 points behind the Reds, and a defeat on Sunday would likely kill their dreams once and for all. United, on the other hand, are enjoying a resurgence after a disappointing start to the campaign. Having fallen down the table, they picked up form and are now fifth, but the signing of Bruno Fernandes has reinvigorated their play. But it isn’t the Portuguese midfielder who Sutton believes is their star asset, with the ex-Blackburn forward heaping praise on defender Harry Maguire instead. DON’T MISS Kevin de Bruyne injury: Guardiola gives update ahead of Man Utd derby [LATEST] Man Utd and Man City consider Mauricio Pochettino appointment [GOSSIP] De Bruyne injury latest: Man City star battling to be fit for Man Utd [GOSSIP]

Maguire joined United last summer in an £80million deal from Leicester City, and has been impressive in improving the team at the back. However, City have been poor at the back this season – largely due to Vincent Kompany leaving the club and Aymeric Laporte suffering multiple injuries. Sutton believes the defender would have made a huge difference to Guardiola’s side, and potentially could have stopped them from losing the Premier League title to Liverpool. “Would any Manchester United players get in Manchester City’s starting XI? One springs to mind: Harry Maguire,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column.