Man Utd fans want Wayne Rooney to replace Jesse Lingard after Derby FA Cup tweet

Manchester United’s Twitter account has posted a tweet about Wayne Rooney. And some fans want the Derby star to come back and replace Jesse Lingard.

Manchester United go up against Derby in their FA Cup fifth-round clash on Thursday night.

And Rooney will start against the Red Devils, who he spent 13 years with earlier in his career.

United have named a strong side to face the Championship side as they eye progression to the fifth round of the FA Cup, a tournament they last won in 2016.

The Red Devils posted a tweet about Rooney, saying: We bumped into a familiar face…Great to see you, Wazza!”

But some fans have hijacked the tweet and believe their former No 10 would do a better job than Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.

“Better than Lingard and Andreas,” said one fan.

KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers set asking price and demands for club sale after ‘two meetings’