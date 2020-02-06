Man Utd handed Bruno Fernandes transfer boost, Chelsea striker demand, Arsenal, Liverpool

Manchester United’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes dominates Express Sport’s latest transfer round up.

Frank Lampard demands signing

Man Utd fans have Bruno Fernandes transfer fear

Edinson Cavani stance on move

What Man Utd squad think of Alexis Sanchez return

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal plans

Shock Man Utd Alexis Sanchez plan

Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd update

Chelsea striker plan

Arsenal deal in doubt

Liverpool like Jadon Sancho

Tuesday, January 28 Sporting Lisbon will have to pay midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ agents £5million if they receive a £50m bid for the Manchester United target and snub the offer

Arsenal’s move for Flamengo’s Pablo Mari is in serious doubt despite the defender flying to England

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to “like” Jadon Sancho amid speculation about a possible move in the summer

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan hitman Krzysztof Piatek

Frank Lampard demands signing Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is pressuring Blues chiefs to sign a new striker before Friday’s transfer deadline. Tammy Abraham is Chelsea’s top goalscorer this season, however, the England international is struggling with an ankle injury. That leaves Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud as Lampard’s only options up top. And according to The Sun, Lampard has demanded the Blues sign a new striker this month. The former Chelsea star has urged technical director Petr Cech and director Marina Granovskaia to back him in the transfer window. Lampard feels the west London club must spend to secure a place in the top four this season. The Sun add that Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan is a target for the Blues, however, they face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham. Edinson Cavani is also a target but the PSG’s demands are putting the Blues off. Cavani, who is expected to join Atletico Madrid despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, wants around £360,0000-a-week.

Man Utd fans have Bruno Fernandes transfer fear Manchester United fans fear their move for Bruno Fernandes could be off after the midfielder’s reaction following Sporting Lisbon’s 1-0 win against Maritimo on Monday evening. After Sporting’s win on Monday, Fernandes looked casual and didn’t wave goodbye or show any emotion. And United supporters fear Fernandes will not end up at Old Trafford due to his reaction after Sporting’s win. One United fan wrote on Twitter: “Bruno Fernandes didn’t cry. #WoodwardOut #GlazersOut” Another fumed: “This whole Bruno Fernandes saga is embarrassing and ultimately p***ing me right off. We are desperate for a midfielder just pay the money and get him where he bloody wants to be! Woodward your a waste of f***ing space!!!” “You want to tell me; Bruno Fernandes didn’t cry nor wave goodbye after the final whistle in last night’s match?” Questioned another fan. “Bruno Fernandes has had 5 games now to man up and say his goodbyes, not even as much as a tear or a wave, you’d think he’d would shout adios to get this move over the line finally after 5 months. #MUFC” a fellow United fan said. “Bruno Fernandes just being casual after full time. Hugs and hand shakes,” one fan observed. Another disgruntled United fan said: “The match just ended 1-0 and What I saw was #BrunoFernandes applauding the fans no signs of goodbye #MUFC Seems to have messed up again.”

Edinson Cavani stance on move Chelsea and Manchester United target Edinson Cavani would still rather leave Paris Saint-German for Atletico Madrid. Cavani’s father talked up the possibility of the striker heading to Spain earlier this month, though a deal has yet to be agreed. United and Chelsea, however, are in need of a striker this January and are both understood to have approached PSG for Cavani. And according to the Independent, Cavani still has his heart set on a move to Atletico.

What Man Utd squad think of Alexis Sanchez return Manchester United want to give Alexis Sanchez a chance to make amends at Old Trafford despite the risks that his return could upset the dressing room. Sanchez is currently at Inter Milan on a season-long loan after struggling to perform at United during his 18 months at the club. According to the Daily Star, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Chilean can still be a success at the club and is willing to give him another chance, despite him being an unpopular figure within the squad. The report claims the former Barcelona winger wants to remain in Serie A, but his current loan deal does not include an option to buy.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal plans Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has left the door open for the Gunners to give fans something to cheer as the closure of the transfer window nears. “We are in the market,” Arteta said. “We are looking for some things with the resources we have and we will tell you when we have more news.” Arsenal have been linked with several players this month including defenders Pablo Mari and Mykola Matviyenko, as well as Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

Shock Man Utd Alexis Sanchez plan Manchester United are planning to hand Alexis Sanchez a fresh start at Old Trafford with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to try and reintegrate the Chilean into his Red Devils squad ahead of next season. However, the Daily Star report United have informed Sanchez’s agents he won’t be allowed to join Inter on a permanent basis or head to any other club because they want to recall the 31-year-old and give him a second opportunity to prove he can make it in Manchester. Sanchez – who would sooner stay in Serie A than return to the Premier League – will be part of United’s travelling party which goes on their pre-season tour, with Solskjaer eager to include him in his first-team plans. United, who cannot recall Sanchez this month to help cope with Marcus Rashford’s injury woe, will be well aware that his struggles while on loan at Inter have hardly made him a more attractive proposition for any would-be suitors. While his stratospheric wages, which can reach £500,000 a week with bonuses factored in, mean only a handful of clubs could realistically afford him if they were inclined to make a move.

Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd update Sporting Lisbon will have to pay midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ agents £5million if they receive a £50m bid for the Manchester United target and reject the offer. Speaking on Monday night’s edition of The Transfer Show, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol spoke of how Sporting would have to pay Fernandes’ agents a £5m fee if they decide to reject an outright bid of £50m for him. That may mean Sporting are inclined to accept such an offer, rather than penalise themselves, particularly amid their ongoing financial difficulties. Dharmesh Sheth then added that, according to reports in Portugal, United will have to bid £46.5m for Sporting, with £12.5m in potential add-ons. Sheth said: “The saga rumbles on; Bruno Fernandes is in the Sporting squad for tonight’s game against Maritimo.. we’ll soon find out if he’s in the starting XI. “The latest information we have – reports in Portugal – claim Sporting will agree to sell Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd for an initial £46.5m up front with £12.5m in add-ons. “It’s been suggested to me that the delays are down to the adds ons being unrealistic but seems now Man Utd could be willing to accept. “This deal has been driven almost exclusively from the Portugal end… classic brinkmanship! “This could go to Deadline Day but what is clear is that there is a willingness from all parties to get this deal done.”

Chelsea striker plan Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, it has been claimed. According to Italian football journalist Nicolo Schira, Chelsea could sign Piatek, who has failed to hit peak form this season for Milan. Schira says that Chelsea have been offered Piatek, rated at £27million, by the Polish player’s agents. Tottenham are also interested in signing Piatek, however, and they are still in the battle to nab the former Genoa man.

Arsenal deal in doubt Arsenal looked set to complete their first signing of the January window with Flamengo defender Pablo Mari arriving in London at the weekend for a medical, but negotiations have reportedly since stalled putting a move in doubt. The centre-back even appeared to confirm a move to the Emirates was imminent when he was asked by Goal if he was excited to join Arsenal, to which he replied: “Yeah of course.” But the Daily Mail report the deal could potentially be off with negotiations stalling in the final hour. Mari has now headed back to Brazil with Arsenal said to be looking at alternative targets with a move for the 26-year-old now looking unlikely.

Liverpool like Jadon Sancho Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to “like” Jadon Sancho amid speculation about a possible move in the summer. And The Athletic have confirmed Klopp is a big admirer of the Borussia Dortmund winger, although there is concern over how much he would cost. “Klopp likes him but think the size of the fee could be an issue,” the report states. It is also noted how Werner would be a much cheaper target for Liverpool should they go for the RB Leipzig striker. “Too soon to say whether LFC will make a move for Werner or Sancho. Werner would clearly be the cheaper option,” the report added. “Issue would be whether either of them are happy as back-up.”

