Man Utd hero Nani issued warning to Bruno Fernandes before Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United hero Nani has revealed he warned Bruno Fernandes not to join Manchester City during the January transfer window. Fernandes has been in fine form for the Red Devils since signing from Sporting Lisbon, scoring three goals and registering two assists from six matches so far.

Manchester United made Fernandes their fourth signing from Sporting Lisbon back in January, paying £46million to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford. The midfielder has followed in the footsteps of Nani, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcos Rojo by swapping the Jose Alvalade Stadium for the Premier League. And Nani, speaking to Goal, has revealed he warned Fernandes against joining City. Pep Guardiola's side were tentatively linked with the 25-year-old back in January but United were always in pole position to secure his signature. And Nani said: "As soon as I saw the news, the possibilities, I told him, 'Don't choose Manchester City, don't choose any other team. You choose Man Utd!' "After a couple of months, he moved to Manchester United and I was so, so happy because that advice and his choice were matching.

"It was beautiful because the moment I saw him play there, being the best player, scoring goals. It's nice when it works like that." Nani, who played with Fernandes at Sporting, also admitted he knew his compatriot was special right from the off. "That moment I was playing with him, I saw so much quality and so much potential in that player," Nani added. "One day in a conversation with him I just motivated him to train a little bit harder because that was the only thing that he needed in that moment for him to compete at the high level in the Premier League or Spain or a different league. "My advice, at that time, I told him that the best move for him was to go to England because his style of game is the one they appreciate a lot and he will score beautiful goals as he liked to do with shooting from long range and making the fans crazy."

Nani isn’t the only person to hail Fernandes. Former United youth player Robbie Savage is a big fan of the Portugal international. And Savage recently expressed a belief that, if United had signed Fernandes sooner, their season would be drastically different. He said: “Bruno Fernandes has been able to unlock the door when teams are sat in at Old Trafford. “That’s the difference for me. “If they had had Bruno Fernandes at the start of the season they would have been cemented in the top four. He has been the difference.