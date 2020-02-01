Man Utd hero Patrice Evra discusses major transfer mistake after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United hero Patrice Evra is critical of the club’s transfer plans and cannot understand why they haven’t already signed another striker.

Manchester United missed the opportunity to close the gap on the top-four as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Sunday but club hero Patrice Evra is struggling to understand why the club haven’t already signed a striker before Marcus Rashford suffered a long-term injury.

The 22-year-old striker is expected to be on the sidelines for at least six weeks after boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the youngster has sustained a double stress fracture in his back. Rashford is having the best season of his United career and has already has 19 goals from 31 appearances this season, of which 14 have come in the Premier League. United’s next to top goalscorers in the league are Anthony Martial on eight and Mason Greenwood on four. However, United chiefs made the decision to not only sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer, but they also sent out Alexis Sanchez to the San Siro on a season-long loan as well.

And Evra admitted he struggles to understand why the club haven’t already brought in attacking replacements before Rahsford’s injury. “When Lukaku and Sanchez left we never replaced them so I’m not waiting for the injury of Marcus to buy now another striker,” Evra said on Sky Sports. “We should have done that months ago.

“I’m not talking with the board right now so I don’t know [why that didn’t happen]. “But I know, as a United team when you want to win the league, you need four best strikers and actually we’ve only got Martial. “So, yeah, I’m a little bit worried.” United currently sit 5th in the Premier League but the 36 goals they have scored from 23 games is less than all of the teams above them. After Solskajer suggested United could be without Rashford for at least a month-and-a-half, the Norwegian admitted the club could now look towards loan deals to help them out for the remainder of the season.

“It’s an unfortunate situation we are in,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “We might look at some short-term deals as well. “If there are the right players there and they fit, we can buy. “If there are loans available, that might be possible.” United have already missed out on bringing in a striker this month when Erling Haaland turned down the opportunity to move to Old Trafford and instead he decided to join Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg.