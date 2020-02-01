Man Utd hero Patrice Evra makes Paul Pogba transfer prediction after Liverpool loss

Manchester United hero Patrice Evra thinks it might be time for his former club to allow Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford after seeing them lose to Liverpool.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and after the game several of the club’s former players admitted changes might need to be made, with Patrice Evra suggesting it might be best for the club to now sell Paul Pogba.

Last summer the midfielder admitted he is looking for a “new challenge” and speculation over his future has continued into this season because Pogba has only made a few appearances for United this campaign. The 26-year-old has only played eight games for United this season, as he has struggled with an ankle injury and illness. He is not expected to be back with the squad until February at the earliest after he had an operation to repair his right ankle at the beginning of January. After the defeat to Liverpool, former United midfielder Roy Keane admitted that while he expects some inconsistency from Solskjaer’s young squad, he thinks the Red Devils need to get rid of Pogba. JUST IN: Paul Pogba to Barcelona shock, Man Utd plan £15m transfer, Chelsea £60m talks, Liverpool

“I look at United over the last three months, they will be inconsistent, they are going with younger players, there have been injuries,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “They have got Pogba in the background who has been a nuisance, you’ve got to get rid of these people at your club. “That doesn’t happen overnight. DON’T MISS West Ham star Issa Diop sends Man Utd and Chelsea strong January transfer message [TRANSFER NEWS] Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho to offer unhappy Man City star a January transfer escape [TRANSFER NEWS] Man Utd fans give Raul Jimenez transfer verdict after Marcus Rashford injury vs Wolves [TRANSFER NEWS]

“Players are running the show.” And when Evra was asked if he agreed with Keane’s assessment, the former United left-back said: “No, but to be fair, Paul when he is playing people blame Paul. “When he is not playing, people blame Paul. “But I understand like, sometimes I don’t agree with Roy, but when you are a problem for the club. “For like I give myself as an example, when I kicked that fan in Marseille, the owner and the manager they come and said ‘what are we going to do now?’

“I said, ‘I’m leaving, I don’t want to bring any negativity around the club’ and right now maybe it will be time for Paul to leave. “I remember when it was a big game between Liverpool and Manchester United, people were talking more about Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba. “This is insulting for the two biggest clubs in the world and you are talking about one player and one manager. “That’s why I think sometimes it is just time. “When you play they blame you, when you don’t play they blame you as well.