Man Utd in Bruno Fernandes transfer twist, Liverpool hijack Chelsea, Arsenal, Leeds deal

Mykola Matviyenko to Arsenal Mikel Arteta has refused to comment on Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko. The Spaniard is on the lookout for defensive reinforcements following Kieran Tierney’s recent shoulder injury and Callum Chambers’ season-ending knee injury. The former Gunners midfielder is said to have turned his attention to signing 23-year-old Mykola Matviyenko to alleviate his problem left by the Scot and Chambers’ absences. According to Goal, Arsenal have already tabled a bid for the full-back – whose agent Yuriy Danchenko recently claimed the Gunners have contacted Shakhtar over a potential transfer. The north Londoners’ alleged interest in Matviyenko was put to Arteta on Friday during his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Bournemouth. And he was quick to insist he has no intention of publicly discussing the club’s plans for the remainder of the transfer window. “I’m not going to be discussing any links publicly,” he said. “It’s true that at the back we’ve been short but there are other positions. “At the moment I am 50-50 [on anyone coming in].”

Man Utd warned off Moussa Dembele Manchester United signing Moussa Dembele would hinder the development of Mason Greenwood, says former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara. Lyon striker Dembele has been linked with a move to United this month following the news of Marcus Rashford’s double stress fracture in his back. Express Sport understands Chelsea are also keen on signing the former Celtic and Fulham striker. “He was a good player, Mouss,” O’Hara said. “I liked him, he’s had a fantastic career, scored good goals. “Is he going to hinder Mason Greenwood? For me yes, and is it worth it? “I think if you’re going to bring in a player who’s going to hinder someone like Mason Greenwood, Rashford being out is going to come back, that player has got to come in and be a starter, even when those players are at their best, and if they’re not it’s not worth the money. “I’m not sure Moussa Dembele’s going to be that player.”

Leeds done deal Leeds have announced the signing of Ian Poveda from Manchester City on a permanent deal. The 19-year-old has penned a contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2024. Poveda has played for Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City in his youth career and will now have a chance to impress at Leeds. Poveda made one senior appearance for City.

Moussa Dembele to Tottenham? Tottenham have reportedly inquired about signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. Spurs are currently on the lookout for attacking reinforcements following a serious hamstring injury to Harry Kane. Tottenham will be without their skipper’s services for the next three months due to a torn hamstring, which he suffered in the club’s 1-0 loss to Southampton on New Years’ Day. And according to reports, the north Londoners have attempted to fill the void left by Kane by attempting to lure Dembele away from Lyon. The Daily Star claim the former Celtic man was Jose Mourinho’s first choice to deputise for Kane and has reached out to Lyon to discuss the possibility of acquiring his services. Their inquiry, however, was said to have been firmly knocked back by the Ligue 1 giants – who have no intention of cashing in on the Chelsea and Manchester United target. Dembele, 23, has no desire to leave Lyon any time soon and recently dismissed the notion of him departing Rudi Garcia’s side this month.

Rangers not selling Alfredo Morelos Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has once again insisted Alfredo Morelos will not be leaving the club this transfer window. “He’s not for sale. Nothing has changed on that,” said Gerrard. When asked if Rangers were close to any further transfer business this month, Gerrard added: “In terms of being close to ins or outs I’d say no. I know there’s a lot of speculation about some of our players at the moment, but we’ve had no bids. “We’ve had phone calls and this and that from all kinds of different agents but there’s nothing from me to report on in terms of ins and outs.”

Valentino Lazaro joins Newcastle Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Austria international Valentino Lazaro on loan for the remainder of the season. “I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to meet all my team mates, get out on the training pitch and hopefully get a lot of victories in the future,” Lazaro said. “I’ve only heard great things about the club. I’ve had good talks with the coach so I feel very happy to be here now. Those conversations convinced me that this is the right place for me to come.” Head coach Steve Bruce added: “Valentino is a quality player who’ll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve. He can play in a few positions but he is a natural winger with an excellent delivery. “We have worked hard to get him ahead of other clubs, so I’m delighted with what we’ve done. Along with Nabil Bentaleb, he’ll give us strong options.”

Bruno Fernandes twist Manchester United have agreed to add £4.2million (€5m) to their transfer fee for Bruno Fernandes after an intervention by his agent Miguel Pinho, according to a report in Portugal. Fernandes has accepted United’s proposal of a five-and-a-half-year contract worth £150,000 a week and is desperate to seal his move to Old Trafford before the January transfer window closes. United have had their opening bid rejected and are unwilling to meet Sporting’s demands. Different figures have surfaced over the exact value of that initial offer but O Jogo claim it was £40m (€45m) plus £12.7m (€15m) in add-ons. However, Friday’s edition of the Portuguese newspaper states that United have agreed to pay an extra £4.2m up front, making the overall deal worth £56.9m. That ostensible breakthrough comes after the clubs were still said to be in dialogue on Thursday night over a deal.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard gives update Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has given a transfer update after Tammy Abraham suffered an ankle injury against Arsenal. He said: “The impetus to bring in a striker or players potentially that can get on the end of these chances we’re creating is there, and we have to be really honest about that. “Recent games have shown that if we are struggling to create that’s one problem, but when you’re creating 20 chances a game and not scoring enough goals that can be crucial. “So I don’t think it absolutely changes it but Tammy of course has been our main source of goals, so yes, it’s very relevant. “I think there’s choice, it’s not the ideal window, history’s proven that, albeit there have been some good signings in January for clubs that have made a difference both long-term and short-term. “It’s about trying to get the choice right of the player that we can bring in considering what’s available.”

Carlos Tevez? Why not?! Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov believes Carlos Tevez returning to Old Trafford may not the worst idea. “There have been reports linking Carlos Tevez back to United on loan, I say why not?!” Berbatov told Betfair. “When you have these loan deals it’s good to get someone who knows the place, knows the situation of the club and the fans. “Of course, he went to Man City but I’m sure the fans would welcome him back. If there is some truth in the story then it’s something that needs to be carefully thought about, the pros and cons need to be weighed up. But, if there’s no other option, this could be the right one. “In the dressing room, he was quiet, a bit like me, but that’s not always important. We all saw what he was like on the pitch, he would run like crazy, fight for his team, score goals and he would never give up until the final whistle and you could say that is what United need now. “There’s no one in the team that can bully someone from the opposition like Tevez, or Roy Keane, who would also rip your throat out if you didn’t work hard for the team. Maybe they do need Carlos Tevez for that reason, he always had that quality of shouting and fighting for the team.”

Blimey… Manchester United have two short-term strikers in their sights, but they are probably not who fans would have expected. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for forward reinforcements in the absence of injured Marcus Rashford. And Sky Sports claim Ed Woodward and co. are tracking Shanghai Shenhua’s Odion Ighalo and Monaco loanee Islam Slimani for possible loan deals. Ighalo, formerly of Watford, has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for the Chinese Super League club and bagged 40 during his spell at Watford. Slimani, meanwhile, has enjoyed a profitable loan spell with Monaco with seven goals and seven assists in 13 appearances.

Thomas Lemar to Arsenal Arsenal are leading the pack of teams interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, according to reports in Spain. Several Premier League teams are interested in the 24-year-old, with Wolves and Tottenham also reportedly keeping tabs on the winger. However, according to Spanish publication Marca, Arsenal at the front of the queue for his signature. Atletico are keen to cut their losses on the French international, who they signed for £52.7million (€60) from Monaco in 2018. According to Goal, the Spanish side are even willing to allow Lemar to leave on a loan deal this month, as long as it includes an option to buy him permanently for at least £34m (€40m).

Olivier Giroud to Barcelona?! Barcelona are interested in Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud. That’s the audacious claim from Spanish newspaper Sport, who claim Giroud is viewed as a temporary replacement for Luis Suarez. The 33-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month having failed down the pecking order under Frank Lampard. Inter Milan were thought to be the leading contenders for his signature, but he could be lining up alongside Lionel Messi in the near future.

Danny Rose Danny Rose is a wanted man. The Tottenham right-back, who has made 214 appearances for the club, looks set leave at the end of the campaign. The 29-year-old recently said he would run his contract down at Spurs, which expires next summer and there are plenty of takers. Sky Sports claim Premier League clubs have registered their interest with Bournemouth, Newcastle and Watford among them. Aaron Mooy to Brighton Brighton have turned Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy’s loan from Huddersfield into a three-and-a-half year permanent contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are delighted to have agreed a permanent deal with Aaron and Huddersfield,” Graham Potter said. “He’s been an important player for us and will have a key part to play going forward. ”We knew what Aaron would bring, and he’s proved to be an excellent addition to our squad and a great professional both on and off the pitch.”

£50m Gabriel Martinelli Gabriel Martinelli is set to be rewarded with a new contract after his impressive display against Chelsea on Tuesday night. The Daily Mail reports that Gunners chiefs are concerned that Real Madrid are showing an interest in the striker. And as a result will treble his wages from £10,000-a-week to £30,000-a-week. According to the same report, Madrid value the Brazilian at £50million, and Arsenal are desperate to ensure they keep hold of their prize asset.

Mikel Arteta target Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is in the market for a defender this month and the north London club are considering making a move for Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Mykola Matviyenko. However, according to reports in Ukraine, Arteta first spotted the player while he was working at Manchester City. According to Ukrainian outlet TEAM1, Arteta urged City to sign the player while he was working with Pep Guardiola at the club, but after leaving to take over at Arsenal he may now finally get his chance. The 23-year-old’s agent, Yuriy Danchenko, confirmed Arsenal have been in touch with Shakhtar regarding Matviyenko and that he is eager to push through a move this month. “In recent times, my colleagues and I have been in constant contact with Arsenal representatives and have held meetings,” Danchenko told Ukrainian news outlet Zbirna.

Karim Benzema contract Karim Benzema has agreed a contract extension at Real Madrid. That’s according to Spanish radio station Radio Montecarlo, who claim the 32-year-old has agreed a one-year extension at the Bernabeu until June 2022. Benzema has enjoyed an excellent campaign under Zinedine Zidane this season, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 26 appearances. The deal includes an “improved wage,” to his current £290k per-week contract that will make the Frenchman one of the club’s highest earners.

Ed Woodward warning Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has been warned by his wife, Isabelle, to avoid speculation over his future as he comes under increasing calls to walk away from his position at Old Trafford. Woodward and United’s owners, the Glazers, were the subject of crude chants as goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez put Burnley in control and the demoralising defeat unfolded. Now the Daily Star have shed some light on goings on at the Woodward household, with the executive vice-chairman’s wife reportedly telling him stop reading stories about himself. United fans’ fury towards Woodward, which has grown year-on-year during their fall from grace and that has seen them hire planes to fly scathing banners over games, is down to his role in their perceived transition from successful football club to money-making machine.

Nick Pope to Chelsea Chelsea are considering a January deal for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope. Recent reports claim Frank Lampard’s side are weighing up the idea of selling club-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer and replacing him Pope, 27. But the Daily Mail claim the Blues have a slightly different plan. It’s said Chelsea want to bring the England contender to Stamford Bridge in January to provide some competition for Arrizabalaga, who is under-performing as the club’s joint-highest earner on £150k per week.

Christian Eriksen to Barcelona Barcelona have launched an enquiry for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen, Sky Sports claim. Inter Milan looked set to secure the the Denmark international’s signature after agreeing personal terms with a medical scheduled for Monday. Antonio Conte’s side have offered £11million plus performance-related add-ons but Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is holding out for £17m. And that could open the door for Barcelona, who have made contact with Jose Mourinho’s side.

Philippe Coutinho deal rejected Liverpool rejected the opportunity to re-sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona. According to Spanish website El Desmarque, Jurgen Klopp laughed off the idea of bring Coutinho back to Anfield for £91million. El Desmarque add that Real Madrid have caught wind of Barcelona’s plotting and reacted by offering Isco to the Premier League leaders. Elsewhere, Bild claim Bayern Munich do not believe the Brazilian has impressed sufficiently to justify a £101m option to buy on a permanent basis.

Edinson Cavani to Manchester United Manchester United are exploring the idea of signing Edinson Cavani. Cavani has helped Paris Saint-Germain win 18 trophies including five Ligue 1 titles since joining from Napoli in 2013, scoring a club-record 198 goals in all competitions. However, the Uruguay international, who turns 33 next month, has found opportunities limited this season and is now keen to call time on his Parc des Princes stay. Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are thought to be leading the race to secure his signature, but Express Sport understands United are in the mix too. However, The Telegraph report the interest is only ‘tentative’ with Ed Woodward and co. worried about his age, £360,000-a-week wages and his recent injury record.

Bruno Fernandes deal alive Manchester United haven’t given up hope of signing Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes. That’s according to The Telegraph, who claim that a dialogue remains open between the two parties. Sporting value the 25-year-old playmaker at £68million but the Red Devils’ last offer was £42.5m up front with a further £8.5m in add-ons. Yesterday, The Sun claimed co-chairman Joel Glazer had decided not succumb to Sporting Lisbon’s unreasonable demands – but the deal is still alive.

Romelu Lukaku: I made the right decision Romelu Lukaku believes he made the right decision to leave Manchester United and insists the move was best for both parties. The Belgium striker joined United from Chelsea for £75million in July 2017, scoring 42 goals over his two seasons at the club before moving to Inter Milan last summer. Lukaku has been in superb form for Antonio Conte’s side, scoring 18 goals to help the club launch a challenge for the Serie A title. “I made my decision around March, and I went to the manager’s office and told him it was time for me to find something else,” Lukaku said. “I wasn’t performing and I wasn’t playing. I think it was better for both sides to go separate ways. I think I made the right decision.”

Wanted: Fyodor Chalov Chelsea may turn their attention to CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov if they fail to sign Edinson Cavani this month. Chelsea made a six-month loan proposal to PSG, who have Cavani contracted at Parc des Princes until the end of June. But should Chelsea’s assault for Cavani fail, they have other irons in the fire. Express Sport understands that Stamford Bridge chiefs are still interested in CSKA frontman Chalov, who is available for around £20m. The 21-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances in the Russian top-flight this season.

Dani Ceballos exit Dani Ceballos wants to leave Arsenal in January, Sky Sports report. The Spanish midfielder arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid on a season-long loan last summer – but things haven’t panned out. Ceballos was assured by former Gunners boss Unai Emery that he would be a regular but under Mikel Arteta he’s yet to register a single minute of football. Ceballos wants to stay in contention for Spain’s Euro 2020 squad and believes a departure would help his chances.

Dani Olmo deal Dani Olmo is set to join RB Leipzig. That’s been confirmed by Dinamo Zagreb manager Nenad Bjelica, who says the attacking midfielder has picked the best club for his development. Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona were all linked with the 21-year-old star, who will leave for between £17-£25million. “From the numerous offers he had, he picked Leipzig,” Bjelica said. “In my opinion it is the best club for him to develop. He wanted to say goodbye to his team-mates, but he could not. It was very emotional.”

Sign Raul! Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea should try to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez. That’s the opinion of Chelsea legend Joe Cole, who believes the Mexico international is more than capable of performing at the very highest level. “Wolves fans won’t thank me for saying this but if I’m Chelsea, Tottenham or Manchester United, with a chequebook ready to go, he’s the first name,” he told BT Sport. “If you want someone to make an instant impact in your team, he knows the league, he knows the flow of English football. It’s all well and good being part of a project but when United, Tottenham or Chelsea come for you, it will maybe turn your head.”

Wanted: Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe Manchester United have entered talks to sign PSG midfielder Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe. That’s according to RMC Sport, who claim the Red Devils want to secure his signature after the 2019/2020 campaign. Dina Ebimbe, 19, is currently enjoying a profitable loan spell with Ligue 2 side Le Havre, where’s made 18 appearances and scored twice. Talks between Manchester United and PSG are already underway but there’s no mention of how much the teenager will cost.

Bruno Fernandes collapse Manchester United’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes has collapsed. That’s according to The Sun, who claim co-chairman Joel Glazer has decided not succumb to Sporting Lisbon’s unreasonable demands. Sporting value the 25-year-old playmaker at £68million but the Red Devils’ final offer was £42.5m up front with a further £8.5m in add-ons. It’s claimed the Red Devils haven’t even attempted to agree personal terms with the player because the ‘clubs so far apart on price.’

Real Madrid sign Hugo Vallejo Real Madrid have completed the signing of Hugo Vallejo. Spanish newspaper AS claim Zinedine Zidane’s side have agreed a deal with Malaga and struck personal terms with the player. Vallejo, 19, is out of contract in June and has rejected several extension proposals from Malaga. An official announcement is expected in the very near future before Vallejo is sent to Deportivo de La Coruna on loan for the remainder of the season.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson to Oldham Oldham are set to sign Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson tonight, the Daily Mail claim. Borthwick-Jackson spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Tranmere, where he made just three League One appearances. The 22-year-old was recalled to Old Trafford on January 9. MLS clubs Minnesota United and New York Red Bulls both expressed interest in signing the centre-half – but Oldham look to have won the battle.

Isco or Fabian Ruiz Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Real Madrid star Isco to Anfield. That’s according to Spanish website El Desmarque, who claims the Liverpool manager is a huge admirer of the 27-year-old. However, Liverpool will have to spend big with Real Madrid president demanding upwards of £59million for his signature. El Desmarque claim that Klopp also has his sights set on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who would reportedly cost £76million. Chelsea were previously considered the Premier League’s leading contender to sign Isco having reportedly met with his entourage.

Rafael Brito bid Liverpool tried to sign Benfica talent Rafael Brito, Record claim. But Jurgen Klopp’s side, along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, failed to lure the teenager away from Portugal. The 18-year-old midfielder, who has represented Portugal at Under-19 level, arrived at Benfica in 2018. The Portuguese is considered one of the brightest talents at the club and has been rewarded with a new four-year deal that contains a £37million release clause.

