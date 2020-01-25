Man Utd launch £30m transfer bid to beat Liverpool and Barcelona to Jude Bellingham deal

Manchester United have been interested in Jude Bellingham throughout the January transfer window.

Manchester United have made a bid in excess of £30million for Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report. The 16-year-old has impressed for the Championship side this season but could become a Premier League player before the end of the month.

It was reported in the Sun earlier this week that Bellingham was United’s top transfer target of the January window. And according to Sky Sports, United have made their interest in Bellingham concrete with a £30m bid. The youngster is still on £145-a-week scholar’s wages but he will sign his first professional contract in the summer. JUST IN: Mauricio Pochettino begins Man Utd talks about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season

Bellingham has scored four times in 25 games for Birmingham this season and he's attracted interest from an array of clubs. United's rivals Liverpool and European giants Barcelona are thought to have previously registered interest in him. Birmingham may be under pressure to sell after being docked nine points last season for breaking product and sustainability rules.

The Blues could see the opportunity to bring in a big fee for Bellingham as a chance to raise important funds. United are lacking in midfield because of injuries to both Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba. Pogba had surgery on his ankle earlier this month and will be out for weeks still. McTominay, on the other hand, will miss much of the rest of the season after injuring his knee in his side’s clash with Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

Bellingham’s manager Pep Clotet, however, has said that he thinks his player could stay at St. Andrews. “I do have the feeling Jude will stay,” he said. “He is very happy here and he knows it’s one of the right steps for his progression. “He has played more than 20 games for us and that has a value because I am not the manager, in my position as head coach, it is difficult to evaluate.