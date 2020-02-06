Man Utd lodge transfer offer for £22m striker as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks second deal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a new striker before the January transfer window shuts on Friday.

Manchester United have lodged a £22million bid for Fenerbahce star Vedat Muriqi ahead of the transfer deadline, according to reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a new striker and confirmed that after the club’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Manchester City.

Manchester United are seeking a new striker in the wake of Marcus Rashford’s injury, with the England international set to miss the next three months with a back fracture. The Red Devils had initially hoped to land Erling Haaland, with the 19-year-old even telling Solskjaer he’ll make the move. In the end, United were misled with Haaland moving to Bundesliga titans Borussia Dortmund instead. Now, the Red Devils are frantically looking for a new No 9 as they seek a place in next season’s Champions League. Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday night that he wanted a new striker, saying: “We need more goalscorers, more goals, someone who wants to break their nose or toe to score.

“It doesn’t always have to be nice goals. I need to challenge them more.” And Turkish website Fotospor claim United have launched a bid for Fenerbahce hitman Muriqi. The player only made the move to Fener back in the summer and, since then, he’s been a revelation. He’s scored 13 goals across all competitions, propelling them to second in the Turkish Super Lig table in the process. But United, as things stand, won’t be able to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.

Fenerbahce want a fee of £42m in order to let their talisman go given how vital he is to their side. After United’s bid, the club’s vice-president Semih Ozsoy held talks with the player’s agent. And, during those talks, he instructed Haluk Canatar to not talk about any offers for his client. Whether United decide to up their bid is something only time will tell. But they’re certain to get one player in before the transfer deadline, with Bruno Fernandes on the verge of being announced. Solskjaer provided an update on the Portugal international when asked about the Sporting Lisbon star on Wednesday night.