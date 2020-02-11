Man Utd may have sealed Odion Ighalo transfer because of Louis van Gaal man

Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo on transfer deadline day, years after he’d been earmarked as a target by Louis van Gaal.

Manchester United likely signed Odion Ighalo because of former Louis van Gaal assistant Marcel Bout, it has been claimed. Van Gaal wanted to land the Nigeria international during his time at Old Trafford, when the striker was plying his trade at Watford.

Manchester United sent shockwaves around the footballing world on Friday when they announced the loan signing of Ighalo. The 30-year-old has joined on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, with the Red Devils paying a loan fee of £4million to take him on board. And Sky Sports presenter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed old Van Gaal No 2 Bout, who is the club's global head of scouting, played a key role in the deal. "Yes, they did try to sign him once," he wrote. "But that was four years ago when Louis van Gaal was manager and Ighalo was 26-years-old and scoring regularly in the Premier League for Watford.

"It has been common knowledge among agents for a while that United wanted to sign a striker in January – especially after Marcus Rashford was injured against Wolves. "United were inundated with calls from agents eager to get their players a dream move to Old Trafford. "So why did they go for Ighalo? Well one old face from Van Gaal's time at United is likely to have played a key role in the move for the Nigeria striker. "Marcel Bout was Van Gaal's assistant coach and opposition scout when United tried to sign Ighalo from Watford in 2016. "Van Gaal is long gone but Bout is still at United working as the global head of scouting.

“He is likely to have been a driving force behind the move for Ighalo – four years after he was identified as a potential United player. “They say better later than never, but surely United would have been better off breaking the bank to get Erling Braut Haaland rather than making a late move for a 30-year-old Nigerian forward who hasn’t played since the Chinese season ended two months ago.” Meanwhile, former United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believes Ighalo could have an Eric Cantona-style impact at Old Trafford. “This was an emergency signing,” the former United shot-stopper said. “I can understand a lot of people talking about a scatter gun approach, well it had to be with Marcus Rashford being out.