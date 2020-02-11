Man Utd new signing Bruno Fernandes sends warning to Man City star – ‘I will punish him!’

Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes has warned Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva.

Manchester United new January signing Bruno Fernandes has warned his countryman Bernardo Silva that he will ‘punish him’ when he takes on Manchester City.

The Portuguese midfielder was brought in from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday just 24 hours before the transfer deadline. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope Fernandes can make a big impact immediately at Old Trafford and he confirmed the 25-year-old will make his debut against Wolves this afternoon. And Fernandes has opened up on what City ace Silva has said after he made the move to United.

He told United’s website: “Yes, he texted me on Wednesday and said I was lucky I didn’t play against him! “[Smiles] I told him the luck was with him because if I’d played against him I will punish him!” Fernandes will also line up against one of his idols Joao Moutinho at Old Trafford this afternoon and is excited to face off against the Wolves ace.

He explained: “Yes, he’s one of the players I follow because I like his style of play. “Since I was a kid, he was one of the players in Portugal who was one of the most important there. “I followed him like I followed other idols. When you’re a kid you need to look to everyone to be better and to be like them. “If you pick up a little of Joao and a little bit of Cristiano and a little bit of Nani and other players you can be better.”

Fernandes also revealed he talked to Cristiano Ronaldo before deciding to move to Old Trafford. He explained: “Yes, I talked about Manchester United with Cristiano. He just said good things about United. “He said he started living his dream here and he started being a really good player here. “I think he is happy with my transfer and I also talked with Ole and he said he asked Cristiano about me and he said good things about me which is good.